Who is Lando Norris? Young Brit who ended Max Verstappen's F1 streak in Abu Dhabi with dramatic title win

Lando Norris made history by ending Max Verstappen’s dominant Formula 1 streak with a dramatic title win in Abu Dhabi. The young British driver delivered a stunning season finale, securing his first world championship and marking a new era for McLaren in F1.

The reign of Max Verstappen has finally met its match. In a floodlit season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, 26-year-old Lando Norris secured his first Formula 1 World Championship, surviving a heart-stopping Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to end the Dutchman’s four-year stranglehold on the sport.

Entering the 2025 finale with a 12-point lead, Norris knew exactly what was required: a podium finish. Despite Verstappen taking a dominant race victory from pole position—his eighth of the season—the points arithmetic fell in favor of the Briton. Crossing the line in third place, just behind teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris secured the title by a razor-thin margin of two points.

A Race of Nerves

The drama began the moment the lights went out. Verstappen surged ahead, while a determined Piastri managed to demote Norris to third on the opening lap. For 58 agonizing laps, the championship hung in the balance. Norris faced intense pressure from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and survived a nervous stewards’ investigation following a wheel-to-wheel skirmish with Yuki Tsunoda.

"I’ve worked for this for 16 years," a tearful Norris said after performing victory doughnuts on the track. "To beat a driver like Max, in a season this close... it means everything. It means my life until now has been a success."

The Rise of a Champion

Norris’s path to the summit has been a slow-burn evolution. Born in Bristol, he joined the McLaren Young Driver Programme in 2017 and made his F1 debut in 2019. Long labeled the "next big thing," he spent years helping McLaren rebuild from the midfield.

His breakthrough 2025 campaign was defined by consistency and raw pace. With 7 wins and 17 podiums, he transformed the McLaren MCL38 into the class of the field. Even a late-season charge by Verstappen, who won six of the final nine races, wasn't enough to derail the "Lando Train."

Ending a Dynasty

By securing the crown, Norris becomes the 11th British driver to win the world title, the first since Lewis Hamilton in 2020. More importantly, he halted Verstappen's quest for a historic fifth consecutive championship.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the tributes on social media, calling it an "unbelievable season and so well deserved." With Norris under contract until 2027, the "Norris Era" may have only just begun.

Also read| 'Stay in present...': Gautam Gambhir avoids naming Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup plans