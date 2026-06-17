Who is Kylian Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend? Inside the buzz around Netflix beauty Ester Exposito

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Senegal. While his performance grabbed headlines, many fans on social media were also talking about his rumoured girlfriend, Ester Exposito.

Kylian Mbappe continued with his record-breaking run as the French striker scored twice in their FIFA World Cup opener against Senegal. With this performance, Mbappe is now among the top 5 all-time goalscorers in FIFA World Cup history with 14 goals. He is only behind Miroslav Klose (Germany), Lionel Messi (Argentina), and Ronaldo (Brazil). While Mbappe's performance is grabbing headlines, many netizens are curious to know about his rumoured girlfriend, Ester Exposito, who happens to be an actress and is best known for playing Carla in a Netflix series.

Who is Ester Exposito?

Born on January 26, 2000, in Madrid, Ester is an actress who was trained at the Juan Codina acting workshop. She made her television debut in 2016 in an episode of the docudrama series Centro Medico. Later, she featured in a Vis a Vis, playing the daughter of Fernando in Season 2.

She became a global sensation with the 2018 Netflix series, Elite, wherein she played Carla Roson Caleruega. After the success of the series, she made her film debut with Cuando los angeles duermen. Meanwhile, Ester also enjoys a massive following on Instagram, with over 24 million followers on the platform. Notably, she also follows Mbappe on Instagram.

Deets about France vs Senegal clash

In the Group I opener of the FIFA World Cup 2026, France crushed Senegal 3-1. While France struggled in the first half, the Les Bleus improved their control through midfield and broke the deadlock in the second half, with Mbappe scoring two crucial goals.

Apart from him, Bradley Barcola added another goal in the 82nd minute. Meanwhile, Senegal managed a late consolation through Ibrahim Mbaye, but it wasn't enough for the side as France remained in control until the final whistle.

Despite a 3-1 win against Senegal, France stand second in the charts of Group I as Norway are at the top, which crushed Iraq 4-1 in their tournament opener.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.