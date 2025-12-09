Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him

Kanishk Chouhan, an emerging all-rounder in Indian cricket, has impressed at the U-19 level with his solid performances with both bat and ball. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the IPL 2026 auction list. His versatile abilities make him a rising star in Indian cricket.

Kanishk Chouhan is a young and exciting all-rounder in Indian cricket, making waves with his performances at the U-19 level. Born on September 26, 2006, in Alasan, Jalor, Rajasthan. Kanishk has quickly become one of the most promising young cricketers in the country, catching the attention of coaches, selectors and fans alike. His performances in age-group cricket, especially with the bat and ball, have earned him a spot on the IPL 2026 auction list, making him one of the most anticipated young prospects for the upcoming IPL season.

Early Life and Career

Kanishk Chouhan’s cricket journey began at a young age when he displayed immense potential in local competitions. As an all-rounder, he has the ability to impact both with the bat and ball, making him a highly versatile cricketer. Kanishk’s consistent performances at the state level firstly earned him the position of Sirsa U-19 captain and then a place in the India U-19 team, where he showcased his talent and further cemented his reputation as one of the rising stars of Indian cricket.

U-19 Cricket Achievements

Kanishk's performances at the U-19 level have been exceptional. He has been a key figure for India in youth tournaments, particularly in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and other domestic U-19 competitions. Known for his disciplined bowling and aggressive batting, Kanishk’s all-rounder abilities were crucial in India’s success at the U-19 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

While his batting has been solid, it is his bowling that has truly caught the eye of selectors. His ability to bowl in the middle overs and offer control has made him a valuable asset in limited-overs formats. His ability to break partnerships with his accurate bowling has been a crucial factor in India’s youth-team success.

Kanishk Chouhan’s IPL 2026 Auction Inclusion

One of the biggest milestones in Kanishk Chouhan's career is his inclusion in the IPL 2026 auction. This is a major recognition of his talent and potential to perform at the highest level. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been known for its ability to scout young talent, and Kanishk’s entry into the auction reflects the faith that franchises have in his abilities.

While Kanishk's IPL stats are still to be developed, given his strong showing in domestic cricket, his inclusion in the auction list has created a buzz among IPL teams looking to invest in youthful talent. His versatility with both bat and ball makes him a potential asset for any franchise in need of a dynamic all-rounder.

Key Stats and Achievements

U-19 Career: Kanishk has been a regular performer in domestic U-19 tournaments, particularly excelling in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Batting Stats: Known for his aggressive yet steady batting, he has consistently contributed with the bat in youth competitions, especially in middle-order positions.

Bowling Stats: Kanishk's ability to bowl disciplined, economical spells makes him a key middle-over bowler. His performance in youth ODI cricket has drawn comparisons to seasoned all-rounders.

Though Kanishk Chouhan has yet to make his debut at the senior international level, his performances in domestic competitions and youth cricket provide an optimistic outlook for his future in Indian cricket.

What’s Next for Kanishk Chouhan?

As he prepares for the IPL 2026 auction, Kanishk's future looks incredibly promising. If selected, the IPL will be a major platform for him to showcase his all-round abilities against some of the best cricketers in the world. His ability to make a difference with both bat and ball will make him a valuable asset in T20 formats.

Given his growing reputation, it’s likely that Kanishk will continue to make strides in his career. His potential to shine in both domestic and international cricket makes him one to watch in the coming years, especially