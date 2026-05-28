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Who is Juan Manuel Cerundolo? Argentine shocks World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at French Open 2026

Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo stunned World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in one of the biggest upsets in French Open history. Ranked No. 67, the clay-court specialist battled back from two sets down to eliminate the top seed and end Sinner’s remarkable winning streak at Roland Garros 2026.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Who is Juan Manuel Cerundolo? Argentine shocks World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at French Open 2026
Juan Manuel Cerundolo (L), Jannik Sinner
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Juan Manuel Cerúndolo just pulled off what might be the biggest shock so far at this year’s French Open, toppling World No.1 Jannik Sinner in an epic Round 2 showdown. Nobody really saw this coming—Sinner looked solid early on and jumped out to a 5-1 lead, carving up points like he always does. Honestly, most fans were ready to call this an open-and-shut case before the match even really got going. But the brutal Paris heat started to become a factor, and suddenly things turned upside down.

Cerúndolo, who isn’t exactly a household name outside Argentina (he’s usually known as Francisco Cerúndolo’s younger brother), dug deep and launched an incredible comeback after dropping the first two sets. He fought back and wore Sinner down, outlasting the Italian over more than four hours of intense, sweaty tennis. The final score: 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. It wasn’t just a big win for Cerúndolo—a lot of people are already calling it a career-defining upset. Imagine being 24 years old and taking out the world’s top player in one of tennis’s biggest arenas.

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Sinner looked in total control early on, dictating play from the baseline and barely missing a shot. You could see why he’s the top seed. But things started to unravel once the third set kicked off. The heat clearly got to him; he started moving slower and struggling to keep up. Cerúndolo saw his opening and simply refused to go away, growing stronger as the match wore on. He kept his cool, kept fighting, and completely swung the momentum his way. By the time they reached the fifth set, Sinner just couldn’t match Cerúndolo’s energy.

For anyone not familiar with Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, now’s the time to pay attention. He’s a 23-year-old lefty from Buenos Aires who plays a gritty, smart game—especially on clay. He made his ATP main-draw debut back in 2021 and won the Córdoba Open against the odds, so he knows something about rising to the occasion. But today’s win over Sinner? That just put him on a new level.

People will remember this as the moment Cerúndolo truly arrived on the biggest stage in tennis. Beating Sinner ended the Italian’s incredible 30-match winning streak and threw the entire men’s draw wide open. It’s those long, punishing Grand Slam slogs that make heroes out of underdogs. Right now, Cerúndolo’s name is at the top of that list—and the rest of the field will have to take him seriously in Paris from here on out.

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