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Who is Joachim Klement? German economist known for World Cup predictions trolled by Neymar after Brazil's win

Neymar celebrated Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over Japan in style by posting a playful message for a German economist after one of his bold tournament predictions fell flat. Know the whole matter and details about the economist.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Who is Joachim Klement? German economist known for World Cup predictions trolled by Neymar after Brazil's win
Neymar trolled the German economist after Brazil's win over Japan in the Round of 32. (AI-Generated)
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Joachim Klement, a German economist, is currently trending high on social media not for his study or forecast on economics but after Brazilian star Neymar trolled him on X over his forecast related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Yes, you read it right! Klement is known for predicting FIFA World Cup champions using a data-driven model, where he predicted that the Netherlands would lift the trophy this year after defeating Portugal in the final. Not only this, but he also predicted that Japan would knock Brazil out in the Round of 32, which would be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

In a recent post on X, Neymar posted a cheeky response to the German economist and wrote, ''Sr. Joachim Klement… favor tentar na próxima copa,'' which, after translating into English, reads, ''Mr Joachim Klement, please try again at the next World Cup.''

Take a look

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 12 01 30 PM

Who is Joachim Klement?

 

Unlike other football pundits, Joachim Klement uses a mathematical model that blends economic and football-related variables like a country's population, GDP per capita, climate, football culture, and FIFA ranking to forecast World Cup outcomes.

 

He first introduced the model ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and his model correctly predicted Germany as the winners. He repeated by forecasting France as the 2018 champions and Argentina as the winners in 2022, making him one of the most reliable and talked-about forecasters across the world.

 

However, his prediction about the Netherlands winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Japan eliminating Brazil in the Round of 32 failed, prompting Neymar to troll him on social media.

 

Earlier today, Morocco defeated the Netherlands in the penalty shootout, and Brazil outshone Japan by 2-1 to qualify for the Round of 16.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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