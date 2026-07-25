Who is Jhandu Kumar? India's first CWG 2026 medallist who defied polio and poverty

Jhandu Kumar became India's first medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026, overcoming polio, poverty and years of struggle to achieve sporting glory. The para powerlifter's inspiring journey from adversity to the podium is a testament to resilience, determination and unwavering belief.

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar brought home India’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, grabbing bronze in the men’s heavyweight category on Friday. Jhandu, who weighs 72.4 kg, pulled off a 190 kg lift on his second try. He pushed for 196 kg on his third attempt—so close, but just missed. For a while, it looked like he might take gold, but he finished third in the end. It’s a huge moment, especially when you know his background.

BRONZE FOR BHARAT!



History made at #CWG2026 !



Jhandu Kumar opens India’s medal tally with a massive 190kg lift in Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting.



A monumental effort powered by pure grit and unyielding spirit. The entire nation stands proud of this incredible… pic.twitter.com/CbchGfKie9 — Gaurav Gautam (@GauravgGautam) July 24, 2026

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu grew up in Harnaut, a small village in Bihar’s Nalanda district. His father sold vegetables—and Jhandu knows what it means to have very little. He’s lived with polio since birth. Challenges—financial and physical—shadowed him all the way to the world stage.

He actually didn’t start out as a powerlifter. At first, Jhandu was a shot put and discus athlete, competing in the F55 categories from 2017. He even won medals at district and state competitions back then.

But strength training in the gym sparked something. Soon enough, someone at a state championship noticed his potential and suggested he try para powerlifting.

The grind never really stopped. Proper nutrition is expensive—and Jhandu couldn’t afford it. He sold vegetables at markets nearly 20 kilometers away, even though he didn’t have a wheelchair. Later, he borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw, hoping to make ends meet. Then COVID-19 hit and plans fell apart.

His first National Championship didn’t end with a medal. But Rajinder Singh Rahelu—a Paralympic bronze medalist—saw raw talent in Jhandu. Rajinder brought him to the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar for training.

Things took off under Rajinder’s guidance. Jhandu notched a national record at the 2025 National Championship with a 205 kg lift—and broke it just months later by pulling 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games.

By the time he reached the Commonwealth Games podium, he’d already claimed bronzes at the Beijing World Cup in 2025 and at the Asian and Oceania Championships in 2026. Jhandu’s story is really about refusing to give in, no matter how tough things get.

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