Who is Jay Meena? India's first soft tennis medal winner who once aspired to become a cricketer

India's Jay Meena, 26, from Dewas, MP, won India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis bronze in men's singles at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 2-4 to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the semifinal.

At the 2026 Asian Games, Jay Meena of India made history by taking home the country's first-ever soft tennis medal. After losing in the semifinals, the 26-year-old took home a bronze medal in the men's singles competition. Meena lost 2-4 to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the semifinal, but his semifinal entry ensured a bronze medal for India.

From cricket dream to soft Tennis history

Jay Meena from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, transitioned from aspiring cricketer to soft tennis player at Pioneer Public School, starting as a ball boy. His journey progressed through school, district, state, and national competitions, culminating in participation in international tournaments by age 14. Notably, he won a gold medal in men's singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat in 2022 and became the national champion in men's singles in 2025.

His performance at the Asian Games 2026

Meena was competing in her third Asian Games. He had previously performed in Hangzhou in 2022 and Jakarta in 2018. He participated in the men's team competition and advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at Hangzhou. At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, he went one step further. In the quarterfinals, he beat Sherwin Nuguit of the Philippines 4-3 in a tough match. He overcame a deficit to win the game and secure India's bronze medal. He lost 2-4 to Takuya Kurosaka of Japan in the semifinals.

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Earlier achievements

Meena had previously represented India with medals. He and Aadhya Tiwari won bronze in mixed doubles at the 2024 World Soft Tennis Championships. It was India's first-ever medal at the World Championships.In 2025, he became the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Soft Tennis Championships, winning bronze in men's singles. His bronze at the Asian Games 2026 is a big moment for soft tennis in India.