Who is Jalaj Saxena? 39-year-old cricketer who played for MI, PBKS but never India, to become oldest player in IPL 2026 mini-auction
SPORTS
Jalaj Saxena, the 39-year-old all-rounder, is the oldest player up for grabs in the IPL 2026 mini-auction scheduled for December 16. With a stellar domestic cricket record, including over 7000 runs and nearly 500 wickets in first-class cricket, Saxena hopes to make his mark in the IPL this year.
The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to take place tomorrow, December 16, in Abu Dhabi, promises to be an action-packed event, despite being a one-day affair. Several star players are expected to go under the hammer, but one name stands out as the oldest player in this year's auction: Jalaj Saxena.
At 39 years old, Saxena, who celebrates his birthday on December 15, will be the most experienced player vying for a spot in one of the eight IPL franchises. A seasoned domestic cricket stalwart, Saxena has had a long and successful career, though he has had limited exposure in the IPL itself.
Jalaj Saxena's journey in Indian cricket has been defined by his remarkable consistency in domestic competitions. A versatile all-rounder, Saxena has accumulated 7202 runs and 496 wickets from 155 first-class matches. His achievements are even more impressive when considering his 709 runs and 86 wickets in 79 T20s, showcasing his capability in the shorter formats.
Saxena’s most significant achievement came in the Ranji Trophy, where he became the first Indian cricketer to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets, a feat that etched his name in the record books. Additionally, in List A cricket, he has accumulated 2056 runs and 123 wickets in 109 matches, proving his all-rounder credentials.
Though Saxena has been part of several IPL franchises over the years, including Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), he hasn’t had much of a chance to shine on the IPL stage. His IPL debut came in 2021, and it remains his only appearance in the tournament. However, he made history before that by becoming the first player to represent MI in the Champions League 2014, a year before he played in the IPL.
Despite limited IPL opportunities, Saxena has consistently performed in domestic cricket, earning his reputation as a dependable all-rounder. He played for India A in the past and came close to making it to the senior national team, but competition from the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department kept him out of the Test squad.
With the IPL 2026 mini-auction just around the corner, Saxena will be hoping for a fresh start in the world’s most popular T20 league. His vast experience, both with the bat and ball, could prove to be a valuable asset for any team looking to add a reliable all-rounder to their roster. Whether Saxena will find a place in the IPL once again remains to be seen, but his domestic cricket pedigree and impressive record make him a player to watch at tomorrow’s auction.
As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches, all eyes will be on Saxena and whether he can secure a coveted spot in the tournament, despite his age. The auction will be an exciting day for cricket fans, with Saxena’s career poised for a possible new chapter.