Who is Ismail Elfath? England vs Argentina referee's Lionel Messi links spark fresh World Cup controversy

FIFA's appointment of Ismail Elfath for the England vs Argentina World Cup 2026 semi-final has sparked debate among fans due to the American referee's previous matches involving Lionel Messi and Argentina. Here's why his selection has become one of the biggest talking points before kickoff.

Ismail Elfath steps into the spotlight tonight, handling one of the most intense matches of the 2026 World Cup: England vs. Argentina at Atlanta Stadium. FIFA tapped Elfath, who was born in Morocco but made his life in America, to referee the semi-final. He’s bringing Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins along as assistants. Maurizio Mariani from Italy will work as the fourth official.

This isn’t just another assignment—Elfath, Parker, and Atkins are making history as the first all-American trio to referee a men’s World Cup semi-final. They know the stakes, but they’ve been here before. They handled three other matches together at this tournament: Japan’s 2-2 showdown with the Netherlands, Spain’s narrow win over Uruguay, and Norway’s surprise comeback against Brazil.

Elfath’s journey isn’t typical. He was born in Casablanca and moved to the U.S. as a teenager, eventually earning a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas. Back then, he played striker for a local club, Austin Lightning.

But his real break into refereeing came from his constant criticism of officials during his playing days. Tired of bad calls, he showed up at a refereeing clinic, then started working youth and high school games while still working in tech sales. He climbed the ladder quickly. By 2011, he was a fourth official in Major League Soccer. The next year, he was on the pitch with the whistle. FIFA added him to its international list in 2016.

He’s also part of VAR history—he delivered the first-ever on-field Video Assistant Referee review back in 2016, during a match between New York Red Bulls II and Orlando City B, when the system was just an experiment.

Internationally, Elfath’s résumé keeps expanding: the Under-20 World Cup final in 2019, the Tokyo Olympics, Africa Cup of Nations—the list goes on. He’s handled two senior World Cups and was named MLS Referee of the Year in 2020 and 2022.

At the 2022 World Cup, he took charge of Portugal vs. Ghana, Cameroon’s win over Brazil, and the Japan–Croatia round-of-16 clash. He was then tapped as the fourth official for the final itself, when Argentina beat France on penalties.

Elfath’s road to 2026 almost got cut short. He suffered a serious knee injury at the 2024 Copa America—multiple surgeries and a tough recovery followed. But by September 2025, he was back on the field. He regained his form quickly and took charge of the 2025 Intercontinental Cup final, setting the stage for this World Cup semi-final.

Now, about the “pro-Messi” talk swirling around Elfath. It’s not just noise—there’s a pattern that critics point to. First off, Elfath has a spotless record refereeing Inter Miami games with Messi: five matches, five wins for Miami. There was the 4-0 rout over Charlotte, the dramatic Leagues Cup final with Nashville, a 3-1 league win (also over Nashville), a 4-1 battle with New England, and a high-scoring 4-2 against Orlando City.

Messi scored in almost every one of those games—sometimes more than once—and racked up plenty of assists. Throw in Elfath’s role as fourth official during Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022, and you see why people are talking.

The real flashpoint happened during the 2023 Leagues Cup final. Elfath booked Nashville’s Aníbal Godoy after what most saw as a routine early challenge on Messi. Later, in the same game, he gave Miami a questionable free kick for a tangle between Godoy and Sergio Busquets. The narrative of protecting football’s top stars took hold right there.

Then, against Orlando in March 2026, another showdown: Colin Guske was shown a second yellow for a fairly soft foul on Messi during a late counterattack. Messi himself appealed for the card; Guske walked, Messi scored, and Miami grabbed the win.

These moments—the perfect win record, that Godoy booking, the Orlando red card, and his cameo in Argentina’s World Cup triumph—are exactly why some fans and pundits call Elfath “pro-Messi.” So as England face Argentina with a World Cup final on the line, Elfath isn’t just shadowing the players. He’ll be under the same bright spotlight, with every call dissected as intensely as the action on the pitch.

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