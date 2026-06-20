Who is Ismael Saibari? Morocco midfielder who scored fastest goal of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari etched his name in history books after he scored the fastest goals in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup in the Group C clash against Scotland.

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari scripted history during the Group C match against Scotland after he scored the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yes, you read it right! He struck within two minutes of the game, finding the net in just 70 seconds. Saibari scored the first and only goal of the match after only one minute and 10 seconds, surpassing the previous fastest goal of the tournament of five minutes and seven seconds, scored by Czechia's Michal Sadilek against South Africa on June 18.

For those unversed, Saibari also scored the opening goal in the Morocco vs Brazil match on June 14.

The match between Morocco and Scotland ended 1-0 after full-time. With this win, Morocco is currently leading Group C with four points and one win and a draw. Meanwhile, the USA qualified for the Round of 32 earlier today after beating Australia by 2-0. Later in the day, Brazil and Haiti from Group C are set to lock horns in Philadelphia.

Who is Ismael Sarbari?

Born on January 28, 2001, the attacking midfielder and forward was born in Spain but is of Moroccan descent. He holds citizenship of three countries, including Moroccan, Spanish, and Belgian.

Saibari began his journey with the Moroccan national team at a tender age and represented the team at the Under-15, Under-16, and Under-20 levels. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez personally contacted Ismael Saibari and tried to convince him to represent Belgium. But Saibari told Martinez that he had already decided to play for Morocco.

Meanwhile, Saibari also became only the second African player to score in each of his first two games of the FIFA World Cup, joining Egypt's Mohamed Salah. This goal is also the fastest goal ever scored by Morocco in a World Cup and the second fastest by an African nation.

For the record, the fastest goal in the tournament's history remains with Turkey's Hakan Sukur, who struck in just 11 seconds in a match against South Korea in 2002.