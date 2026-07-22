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Who is Ines Garcia? Why did Lamine Yamal's girlfriend receive thousands of hate mails?

Spanish influencer Inés García, girlfriend of football star Lamine Yamal, became the target of thousands of hateful messages after unverified rumours about her past relationship spread online following Spain's World Cup triumph. Here's who she is and why the backlash erupted.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

Who is Ines Garcia? Why did Lamine Yamal's girlfriend receive thousands of hate mails?
Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines García. (Courtesy: X)
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Media attention in professional football rarely stops at the pitch or the players—it often spills into the lives of their families and partners. Garcia, well known as a lifestyle influencer, found herself swept up in that spotlight after going public with her relationship with Yamal in early 2026. The excitement of Spain’s dramatic World Cup win was supposed to be a joyful moment, but for Garcia, it quickly revealed an ugly side of fame.

After Spain’s nail-biting 1-0 victory over Argentina, Garcia used her own social media accounts to speak out against a wave of digital harassment she faced. According to Marca, she didn’t waste any time addressing the situation, opening up about how the barrage of online attacks was beginning to wear her down. 

In a raw, honest post, Garcia described just how much these comments have affected her wellbeing. She admitted how strange it felt that something as simple as sharing her happiness could get twisted by strangers online. “I never expected it to turn into this,” she wrote. “I’ve spent hours reading the comments, and even though I try to stay strong, I’m human. There’s a real person behind this screen—someone who feels, cries, makes mistakes, and doesn’t stop being human just because I’m in a relationship.”

That plea for understanding felt worlds away from the jubilant scenes inside the New York New Jersey Stadium after the final whistle. Back then, Garcia had posted a beaming photo of herself and Yamal, both swept up in the celebrations. She’d written, “You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are the champion of the world.” Yamal replied with his own message of love. But since then, the happiness has been dulled by waves of hostile messages from strangers online.

Garcia made it clear—she’s not looking to blame anyone, or stir up drama. She just wants to be allowed to enjoy her relationship without being subjected to relentless abuse. “I get that not everyone will like everyone else. Criticism, when it’s respectful, is fine. But there’s a massive difference between having an opinion and investing your time in humiliating, insulting, or wishing harm on someone you don’t even know,” she said. “I’m not hurting anyone. I haven’t wronged anyone. I’m just living my life. All I ask is, before you post a comment, remember there’s a person on the other side—a person with family, friends, insecurities, and feelings, just like you.”

Who is Iness Garcia?

García is a Spanish content creator known for her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle posts on Instagram and TikTok.

She has gained hundreds of thousands of followers on both platforms, where she frequently shares outfit ideas, skincare favorites, travel experiences, and insights into her everyday life.

Her efforts have led to invitations to significant industry events. In November 2025, she participated in Cosmopolitan España’s Influencer Awards, expressing her gratitude in Spanish on Instagram, "Many thanks for having me. It’s a pleasure to be surrounded by people with so much talent."

Additionally, she was present at the VI Woman Sport Awards in Barcelona in May 2026.

The psychological impact of social media

Garcia really opened up, letting people see just how much all the online abuse has worn her down. She called for a serious shift in how we treat each other online. It’s wild how all this negativity has managed to drown out a much sweeter side of the story—Garcia, for many loyal fans, is actually seen as Yamal’s lucky charm. People just looking for someone to cheer for.

Sure, a huge number of supporters have stuck by the couple, celebrating how they’ve handled the whirlwind of sudden fame. But a loud, hostile few have managed to drag things down, turning what should be one of the happiest times of their lives into something painful.

Garcia didn’t hide her frustration. She spoke directly to the people behind the screens, saying, "You really don’t know what your words do to us. I’m a woman with feelings, with a family who reads these comments, and really, I have good days and bad days—just like anyone." She wasn’t begging to be liked. That’s not the point. All she wants is a little understanding, a bit of simple kindness. 

Because honestly, no one deserves to be bombarded with hundreds or thousands of hateful messages. “I hope the internet eventually becomes a place where decency actually matters. No one should have to get used to cruelty just because it’s online.” There’s a quiet plea in her words, not just for herself, but for anyone who’s ever felt crushed by the weight of anonymous hate.

Also read| Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty

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