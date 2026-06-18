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Who is Harry Kane? England star matches David Beckham's unique World Cup feat

England captain Harry Kane etched his name in history books after he scored twice in the team's Group L opener against Croatia. Know more about the milestone.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 10:23 AM IST

Who is Harry Kane? England star matches David Beckham's unique World Cup feat
All you need to know about England captain Harry Kane, who scored twice in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia. (Pic Credits: Instagram/england)
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Harry Kane, captain of the England national football team, scripted history in the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia, where he scored twice. Kane delivered a magnificent talent, scoring a brace against Croatia, where one goal came from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and the second one came in the 42nd minute, taking his side to secure a comfortable 4-2 win in their Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium.

Kane became only the second England player to score in three separate FIFA World Cup editions, joining veteran David Beckham. Not only this, but he also equalled another feat of reaching 10 FIFA World Cup goals, which is the joint most by an England player alongside Gary Lineker.

Who is Harry Kane?

Born on July 28, 1993, in Leytonstone, London, England, was called up to play for the England U-17 team in Portugal. Kane rose through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before establishing himself as one of the world's best forwards. In June 2017, Kane was announced as the England captain for the first time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Kane won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 for scoring six goals in the tournament.

Whats App Image 2026 06 18 at 9 09 26 AM

At UEFA Euro 2020, Kane's performance against Germany, Ukraine, and Denmark helped England reach the European Championship Final for the first time in 55 years. Three years later, Kane again led The Three Lions to the Euro 2024 Final but lost to Spain. During this period, Kane became England's all-time leading goalscorer.

England vs Croatia

England secured a comfortable 4-2 win over Croatia, where Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford scored in the second half of the match after the Luka Modric-led side scored twice in the first half. During the game, Ivan Perisic became the second player to register an assist at four different FIFA World Cup tournaments. He joined Argentine legend Lionel Messi as the only players in history to achieve the milestone.

Whats App Image 2026 06 17 at 10 44 20 AM

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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