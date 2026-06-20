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Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising India connection

Haiti's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Brazil brought the veteran striker into the spotlight, who was once associated with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL).

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising India connection
Haiti's striker Duckens Nazon was once associated with Kerala Blasters in ISL (Pic Credits: Instagram/nazon.official)
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One of Haiti's players who is grabbing the attention of Indian football fans after the group stage clash with Brazil is veteran striker Duckens Nazon. The 32-year-old is also the all-time leading goal scorer for Haiti and has a special connection with India. Yes, you read it right! He is captivating headlines for having a stint with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL). Before becoming a leading goal scorer for Haiti, Nazon had a brief tenure with Kerala Blasters during the 2016 edition of the ISL, which even reached the finals.

Who is Duckens Nazon?

Born on April 7, 1994, in Chatenay Malabry, France, began his club football career in 2013 with Lorient's reserve team. In September 2016, he joined Kerala Blasters, and three months later, he signed a 6-month deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Over the years, he has played in France, England, Belgium, Scotland, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Iran.

For Haiti, he has scored over 40 goals, making him the country's all-time leading scorer. His performance has been vital to Haiti's success, including the team's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has even delivered goals in major competitions, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Whats App Image 2026 06 20 at 7 15 04 AM

Deets about Brazil vs Haiti match

Haiti's attack was led by Duckens against the five-time champions, but it went in vain as it failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Throughout the game, Brazil was in full control and ultimately clinched the match comfortably 3-0, courtesy of two goals from Matheus Cunha.

As per the current Points Table of Group C, Haiti is in the fourth spot while Brazil is at the top of the charts with four points.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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