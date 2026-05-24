Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice in 24 hours

Gurindervir Singh has emerged as India’s newest sprint sensation after reclaiming the men’s 100m national record with a stunning 10.09-second run at the Federation Cup 2026. The Punjab-born sprinter, who shifted to Mumbai in search of better training facilities, broke the national record twice.

The Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi became the backdrop for something truly special on Saturday. Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh, just 25, tore through the men’s 100-meter sprint at the Athletics Federation event, crossing the line in 10.09 seconds and setting a new national record.

But this wasn’t just another record. Gurindervir became the first Indian ever to break the 10.10-second barrier in the 100 meters. Nobody had managed it before, and he made sure it felt momentous. As soon as he finished, he ripped his bib off, tossed his shoes onto the track, and let all that pent-up emotion spill out.

For a long time, people doubted whether Indians could compete at this level. Gurindervir had his own answer. “I wanted to prove everyone wrong. Indian genes are strong, and this is just the beginning,” he said right after his victory.

Now, Gurindervir ranks as Asia’s second-fastest sprinter this season. He’s only a hundredth of a second behind Japan’s Fukuto Komuro, who clocked 10.08 seconds. Gurindervir didn’t just erase the national record; he also crushed the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 10.16 seconds. His familiar rival, Animesh Kujur, simply couldn’t keep up this time in the Senior Federation Cup.

There’s more: The men’s 100-meter record was rewritten twice in less than five minutes. Gurindervir claimed it first with a 10.17-second run in his semi-final. Just five minutes later, Animesh snatched it back with 10.15 seconds in his own heat. On Friday, the national record tumbled twice—each time with a fresh sense of drama and accomplishment.

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In the finals, Gurindervir was clearly in command. He finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Animesh, crossing the line nearly two feet in front. Pranav Gurav from Reliance Foundation secured third place at 10.29 seconds.

Reflecting on his win, Gurindervir said, “It’s a great feeling. The results are matching my training. When you fix weaknesses and get stronger, good things happen. In those last moments, it’s all mental. Whoever stays mentally tough wins.”

Who is Gurindervir Singh?

Gurindervir Singh comes from Patiyal, located in the Jalandhar district. He began his journey in athletics at the tender age of six. His father, Kamaljit Singh, was a former volleyball player and served as an ASI in the Punjab Police. Gurindervir commenced his training under coach Sarvan Singh while in the ninth grade, later continuing his training with Sarabjit Singh Happy in Jalandhar. Since then, he has amassed numerous medals.

The sprinter shattered the U-18 national record and clinched the U19 gold medal at the Asian Games. During the U-20 athletics meet, he set a new national record by finishing the 100m in just 10.35 seconds. He has also earned medals in the Youth Asian, Junior Asian, and various other competitions.

Coach Sarabjit Singh expressed concern about how his athlete would manage training during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gurindervir's determination remained unshaken, as he continued to pursue his dreams despite the challenges. In 2021, he narrowly missed breaking the national record by a mere microsecond.

Subsequently, Gurindervir moved from Jalandhar to Mumbai to train under the Reliance Foundation, where he found superior facilities. In an interview, he shared that he used to receive only 160 rupees for his diet in Punjab, but in Mumbai, he benefits from enhanced coaching and facilities, along with a diet allowance of 2000 rupees.

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