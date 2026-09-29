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Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet the Indian athlete behind a historic medal hat-trick

India scripted history in the women's 4x400m relay by clinching gold, while the mixed 4x100m relay quartet of Gurinder Singh, Harita Bhadra, Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli and Animesh Kujur won bronze on Tuesday, marking a historic day for the country in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 07:17 PM IST

Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet the Indian athlete behind a historic medal hat-trick
Gulveer Singh scripts historic Asian Games medal hat-trick. (Pic Credits: Instagram/gulveer__singh)
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India scripted history in the women's 4x400m relay by clinching gold, while the mixed 4x100m relay quartet of Gurinder Singh, Harita Bhadra, Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli and Animesh Kujur won bronze on Tuesday, marking a historic day for the country in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya.

India's men's 4x400m relay team also won bronze medal after clocking 3:01.61 to finish third in a closely contested race.

After this, fans turned their attention to another Indian athlete who had already created history at the Games with three medals. Yes, you read it right! Gulveer Singh completed a remarkable medal hat-trick in Aichi-Nagoya, winning two silver medals and a bronze across three individual events.

Who is Gulveer Singh?

Born on June 1, 1998, in Sirsa village of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, Gulveer Singh is a long-distance runner who represents the Indian Army. It is noteworthy that Gulveer didn't take up running initially but did so while preparing for the Indian Army recruitment process. His brilliant performances helped him enter the Indian Army through the sports quota in 2018.

He won bronze in the 10,000m at the 2022 Federation Cup. Next year, he won bronze in the men's 10,000m at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Gulveer's medal hat-trick at Asian Games 2026

His historic run at the Asian Games 2026 began with the men's 10,000m, where he finished second and secured the silver medal. He again finished second in the men's 1,500m and won silver. In his final individual event, he won bronze in the men's 5,000m, where he clocked 13:32.75 to finish third.

India's medal tally in Asian Games 2026 so far

Gold - 6
Silver - 21
Bronze - 26
Total - 53

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