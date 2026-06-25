Who is Gilberto Mora? Mexico prodigy makes history, breaks 96-year World Cup record

Mexico kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a victory Thursday night, yet the main talking point for home supporters came midway through the second half. Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora entered the match at Estadio Azteca and etched his name into the country’s football record books.

Mexico kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a victory Thursday night, yet the main talking point for home supporters came midway through the second half. Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora entered the match at Estadio Azteca and etched his name into the country’s football record books.

Mexico's Gilberto Mora etched his name into the FIFA World Cup record books after becoming the youngest player ever to start a men's World Cup match for his country during Mexico's Group A encounter against Czechia at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who is Gilberto Mora?

The midfielder, from Chiapas, rose through Club Tijuana’s academy and locked down a senior role while others his age were still in youth leagues. Even at 17, he has over 50 senior appearances for the Liga MX team, scoring and assisting while playing with unusual poise.

His quick progress persuaded Javier Aguirre to pick him for Mexico’s World Cup squad amid strong competition. Mora first made his mark internationally earlier in 2025, becoming the youngest ever player to debut for Mexico’s senior team.

He then played a part in Mexico’s Gold Cup win, further cementing his status as one of the nation’s rising stars.

Mora achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 253 days when he was named in Mexico's starting lineup against Czechia. The teenager also entered the list of the youngest players to start a men's FIFA World Cup match, ranking sixth overall in the tournament's history, as per Opta Analyst.

Youngest Mexico World Cup debutants:

Norman Whiteside remains the youngest player to start a World Cup match, having done so at 17 years and 41 days. Nigeria's Femi Opabunmi is second on the list at 17 years and 101 days, followed by Cameroon's Salomon Olembe (17 years, 191 days), Brazilian great Pele (17 years, 235 days), and Nigeria's Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 years, 244 days).

Mora's appearance against Czechia saw him move into sixth place on the all-time list at 17 years and 253 days, ahead of Cameroon's Rigobert Song, who started a World Cup match at 17 years and 354 days.

The achievement marks another significant milestone in the young midfielder's rapidly developing career and highlights Mexico's confidence in one of its brightest emerging talents on football's biggest stage.

With his inclusion in the starting lineup, Mora not only created national history for Mexico but also joined an exclusive group of teenage footballers who have featured prominently at the FIFA World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)