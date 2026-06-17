Who is Erling Haaland? Norway’s star forward steals the show in 4-1 World Cup victory over Iraq

Erling Haaland made a dream FIFA World Cup debut, scoring twice as Norway secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq.

Erling Haaland, Norway's star striker, scripted history on his FIFA World Cup debut by becoming the first men's player to score more than one goal for his side in the tournament. He scored two goals within 43 minutes of Norway's opener against Iraq. Haaland's magnificent start gave a head start to Norway, which helped his side clinch the game comfortably by 4-1. Notably, this victory is the first one for Norway in 28 years in a World Cup tournament. With this win, Norway now tops Group I, whereas France, which registered a 3-1 win over Senegal, moved to second position.

Interestingly, Haaland nearly completed his hat-trick after intercepting a poor pass, but Jalal Hassan Hachim made a quick save to deny him.

Deets about Iraq vs Norway clash

Norway was in complete control of the game and easily secured a 4-1 win over Iraq in their group opener. The Scandinavians were the better side in the first half as well, creating several chances and taking the lead with Haaland's two goals before the break.

The second half followed the same pattern with Norway continuing to dominate and create opportunities. However, Iraq managed to pull one back, but Norway quickly regained control and sealed a comfortable victory.

Who is Erling Haaland?

Born on July 21, 2000, in Leeds, England, the Norwegian footballer is considered one of the best strikers of the current generation. Apart from representing Norway, he also plays club football for Manchester City. He joined the club in 2022 and scored twice on his league debut against West Ham United. In August same year, he scored his first Premier League hat-trick, which came against Crystal Palace, and his second one came just four days later against Nottingham Forest.

Haaland made his FIFA World Cup debut in 2026 and marked the occasion with a stunning two-goal performance against Iraq. For those unversed, Erling is the son of the Norwegian former footballer Alfie Haaland and first cousin to Jonatan Braut Brunes, Emma Braut Brunes, and Albert Braut Tjaland, who are also professional footballers.