Who is Emily Redwood? Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green’s girlfriend who is also a...

Australia‘s star all-rounder Cameron Green who is quite popular for his on-field performance is also a talking point among fans for his adorable relationship with fiancé Emily Redwood. The two got engaged in February this year.

Australia’s star all-rounder Cameron Green has become the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He is not only seen playing on the field but is quite active on social media as quite often his photos with his fiancé Emily Redwood, whom he proposed on February 16 this year appears there. Their love and affection for each other can be gauged from the adorable pictures.

The Instagram profiles of both Cameron Green and Emily Redwood show their deep relationship as they shared their engagement pictures. Cameron shared two pictures with her captioned, “Love this girl!! (Forever)”, where Emily is seen flaunting her ring and in another the two are seen hugging each other. While Emily’s profile shows various pictures of them hanging out with each other, sometimes with friends and family in beautiful locations.

Who is Emily Redwood?

According to various reports, Emily Redwood was born on July 17, 1998, in Perth, Western Australia, and is a dietician, and PhD student who graduated from Curtin University. She constantly supports Cameron as she often cheers for him during matches and celebrates his achievements.

Her interest in nutrition and healthy living inspired her to take up this career. She is also a fitness and travel enthusiast as her pictures show her traveling either with Cameron Green or her friends and family. Last year the couple visited Bengaluru where they prayed at a temple and ate Indian food. She also owns a blog called emilyred__nutrition on Instagram where she gives tips on beauty and fitness.