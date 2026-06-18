Who is Elye Wahi? Ivory Coast's player arrested for alleged spot-fixing before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has found himself at the centre of a controversy around alleged spot-fixing. Know the whole story below.

All you need to know about Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi, who faced a probe over alleged fixing. (Pic Credits: Instagram/e.wahi7)

Elye Wahi, a popular Ivory Coast player who is also a part of the squad in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, has been arrested for alleged match-fixing-related offences, which took place nearly two weeks ahead of the tournament. As per a report by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is currently under investigation to determine whether he deliberately picked up a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against FC Metz while playing for OGC Nice.

The report further states that Wahi was arrested by French police last month, shortly after scoring twice in a game against AS Saint-Etienne.

A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor's office told The Athletic, ''We can confirm that a 23-year-old football player, competing in France's Ligue 1, was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation opened by the Marseille public prosecutor's office into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime and money laundering. He was released after he was interviewed in police custody. The investigations remain ongoing. The football player is not a member of the French selection taking part in the World Cup.''

For those late to the story, the incident in question took place during the 35th minute when Wahi was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Metz defender Sadibou Sane. Wahi was later suspended for a match against Saint-Etienne.

Who is Elye Wahi?

Born on January 2, 2003, in Courcouronnes, France, is of Ivorian descent. His father died when he was just two, so he grew up with his mother, his sister, and his stepfather, Richmond.

In 2019, he had a single cap with France U17, where he played against Italy U17. He also played for France U19 in 2021. In March 2026, FIFA approved Elye Wahi's request to switch his international allegiance from France to Ivory Coast, making him eligible to represent the Elephants at the senior level.

Last month, he was integrated by the Ivory Coast coach in the 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/