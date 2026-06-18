FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day

Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and signif

Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, this is what he told PM Modi, watch video

Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, watch

Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence

Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Who is Elye Wahi? Ivory Coast's player arrested for alleged spot-fixing before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has found himself at the centre of a controversy around alleged spot-fixing. Know the whole story below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 12:21 PM IST

Who is Elye Wahi? Ivory Coast's player arrested for alleged spot-fixing before 2026 FIFA World Cup
All you need to know about Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi, who faced a probe over alleged fixing. (Pic Credits: Instagram/e.wahi7)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elye Wahi, a popular Ivory Coast player who is also a part of the squad in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, has been arrested for alleged match-fixing-related offences, which took place nearly two weeks ahead of the tournament. As per a report by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is currently under investigation to determine whether he deliberately picked up a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against FC Metz while playing for OGC Nice.

 

The report further states that Wahi was arrested by French police last month, shortly after scoring twice in a game against AS Saint-Etienne.

 

A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor's office told The Athletic, ''We can confirm that a 23-year-old football player, competing in France's Ligue 1, was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation opened by the Marseille public prosecutor's office into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime and money laundering. He was released after he was interviewed in police custody. The investigations remain ongoing. The football player is not a member of the French selection taking part in the World Cup.''

 

For those late to the story, the incident in question took place during the 35th minute when Wahi was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Metz defender Sadibou Sane. Wahi was later suspended for a match against Saint-Etienne.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 18 at 10 21 05 AM

 

Who is Elye Wahi?

 

Born on January 2, 2003, in Courcouronnes, France, is of Ivorian descent. His father died when he was just two, so he grew up with his mother, his sister, and his stepfather, Richmond.

 

In 2019, he had a single cap with France U17, where he played against Italy U17. He also played for France U19 in 2021. In March 2026, FIFA approved Elye Wahi's request to switch his international allegiance from France to Ivory Coast, making him eligible to represent the Elephants at the senior level.

 

Last month, he was integrated by the Ivory Coast coach in the  26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day
Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and signif
Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, this is what he told PM Modi, watch video
Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, watch
Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence
Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence
FSSAI New Rule: Food businesses must switch to food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades now; Details inside
FSSAI New Rule: Use of food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blade must
Who is Elye Wahi? Ivory Coast's player arrested for alleged spot-fixing before 2026 FIFA World Cup
Who is Elye Wahi? Ivory Coast's player arrested for alleged spot-fixing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement