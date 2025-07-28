Who is Divya Deshmukh, India's chess star, who defeated Koneru Humpy in FIDE Women's World Cup final?

Divya Deshmukh has become only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall.

Divya Deshmukh, an Indian chess player, has created history after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy in Batumi (Georgia) on Monday. It is her biggest success of her career. The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

Who is Divya Deshmukh?

The 19-year-old chess prodigy is from Nagpur. She has become only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall. She holds the titles of Woman Grandmaster and International Master.

She is a three-time gold medalist at the Olympiad. Deshmukh has also won multiple golds at the Asian Championship, the World Junior Championship, as well as the World Youth Championship. She received her early education from Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir. Her parents, Jitendra Deshmukh and Namratha Deshmukh, are doctors.

Her victory came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws. In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw. But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time world rapid champion 2.5-1.5.