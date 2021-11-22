Who is Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and what is the controversy around her

Peng Shuai is a Chinese professional tennis player, is said to have disappeared from the public eye for almost three weeks and all suspected it was after she made sexual assault allegations against a senior Chinese government minister.

The 35-year-old, who is the first Chinese tennis player to be ranked world No 1 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), had grabbed all the attention after earlier this month had alleged that a Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

What was the allegation?

On November 2 on Weibo - a Chinese social media platform - a lengthy post made the rounds in which Peng alleged that she was forced to have sex three years ago with former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

While the post was quickly deleted from Peng's verified account, however, screenshots of the accusations were already shared on the internet. Soon after, the tennis star disappeared after making the allegations and there was no response from Zhang, who is in his seventies.

Reaching global audience:

While the news created havoc in China, the screenshots were even posted to Twitter — which is banned in China — which grabbed the attention of the worldwide audience.

A complete English translation of Peng Shuai’s deleted post. We owe it to her to read her full story in her own words #WhereIsPengShuai pic.twitter.com/yGNkd07j6a — delusional raducanu stan (@RaducanuIN) November 16, 2021

However, while Peng comes up on search results online in China, her allegations and searches of her and Zhang together show nothing.

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) response:

Soon after WTA called for Peng's allegations to "be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship". The chairman Steve Simon also said he had been told "from several sources" that Peng was safe.

"We must unite and be willing to take action unless corroborated evidence is provided to the world about Peng Shuai’s well-being," the association said.

Tennis stars come in support:

Soon after Twitter saw #WhereIsPengShuai trend, with tennis players from the past and present voicing out their concern for her safety.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also wrote that she was "in shock". "Censorship is never OK at any cost," she wrote adding the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Not just her even tennis great Serena Williams wrote that she was "devastated and shocked". "This must be investigated, and we must not stay silent," Williams added

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Novak Djokovic wrote on social media, "This is horrifying. I mean, a person is missing. The whole community, tennis community needs to back her up and her family, make sure that she's safe and sound because if you would have tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little bit strange."

Twist to the story:

While all are worried for the tennis player, China's state-run CGTN published a screenshot on Twitter of an email which was alleged from Peng to the WTA. The email read that her accusations were "not true" and "everything is fine".

However, doubts were raised about the awkward language and even a cursor visible in the screenshot and Simon said it "only raises my concerns".

Now, undated photos of her relaxing at home, surrounded by soft toys and with a grey cat started doing the rounds on social media. Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter: "In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon."

(Inputs from Agencies)