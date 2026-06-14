Who is Celine Dept? Meet Belgian influencer and content creator behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral 'siuuu' moment

Belgian influencer and content creator Celine Dept has become a global football sensation thanks to her viral videos and collaborations with top stars. She recently grabbed attention after sharing a memorable 'Siuuu' moment with Cristiano Ronaldo that took social media by storm.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out as one of the most renowned athletes globally, if not the most famous. The Portuguese football icon boasts over a billion followers across various social media platforms, but his fanbase reaches far beyond that figure. Yet, only a select few fortunate fans have the chance to meet him. Recently, popular YouTuber Celine Dept was overwhelmed with emotion after encountering Ronaldo, and the footage of this touching moment has gone viral online. With nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube, Celine is a devoted fan of Ronaldo. This encounter occurred just days before Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey was set to begin.

In the viral video, Celine is already in tears before Cristiano Ronaldo has even approached her completely. They share a touching exchange, with Ronaldo reassuring her, "Don't cry."

"Thank you for everything, you're such an inspiration," Celine expresses to Ronaldo.

She then requests a photo, which the Portuguese superstar happily agrees to.

LA RENCONTRE CRISTIANO RONALDO x CELINE DEPT (influenceuse et énorme fan de CR7) :



Cristiano : "Ne pleure pas. Depuis le temps que tu me suis, heureux de rencontrer, que veux-tu qu'on fasse ?"



Celine : "Avant toute chose, merci pour absolument tout. On peut prendre une… pic.twitter.com/GIoxi8KBgh June 12, 2026

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Later, Celine reflected on the experience in a heartfelt caption accompanying the video.

“I can’t believe this is real. Today I had the chance to meet my great idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The person who not only inspired me to start playing football, but also the one who gave me the motivation to work hard, believe in myself, and never give up. A true inspiration to so many people. This is a day I will never forget. Thank you Ronaldo for being so kind, thank you Portugal for the warm welcome, thank you Michiel for always being there for me, and a very big thanks to all of you for supporting me every single day.”

Their meeting seemingly took place at Portugal's training camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal is set to kick off their World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17, competing in Group K alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Who is Celine Dept?

Celine Dept is a Belgian influencer and content creator primarily active on YouTube and TikTok. Once a footballer herself, she has now emerged as Belgium's most popular influencer. As of now, Celine has over 16 million followers on TikTok and nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube.

At 26 years old, she has collaborated with several prominent footballers, including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Neymar.

However, it is well-known that her all-time favorite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo.

As Portugal gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is anticipated to captain the national team in what many consider could be his last chance to shine on football's grandest platform—one final opportunity to claim the sport's most prestigious trophy.

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