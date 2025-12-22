Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his parents David and Victoria, along with his brothers, on Instagram, highlighting a public family rift. Absences from major events and tensions with his wife Nicola Peltz have fueled speculation about a deeper feud within the Beckham family.

Tensions within the Beckham family have spilt into the public eye, with social media interactions fueling speculation about a deepening family feud. Reports indicate that Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has blocked his parents and younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram, signalling a serious breakdown in family relations. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, also does not follow the core family members, reflecting a wider divide.

Who Is Brooklyn Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham, born in 1999, is the eldest child of football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He is a model, photographer, and social media influencer. Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022, and the couple frequently makes headlines for their public appearances and luxury lifestyle.

Social Media Feud Sparks Concern

The Instagram blocks have drawn attention because they confirm long-standing rumours of family friction. While David and Victoria reportedly did not unfollow Brooklyn, Cruz Beckham clarified on social media that they 'woke up blocked' by their elder brother. The public distancing has amplified fan discussions about the supposed rift within the family.

Notable Absences from Family Events

Brooklyn and Nicola have also been absent from key family occasions in 2025, including:

David Beckham’s 50th Birthday: Despite an invitation, Brooklyn did not attend the star-studded celebration.

Wedding Vow Renewal: Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in New York in August, with no Beckham family members present.

David Beckham’s Knighthood Ceremony: Brooklyn and Nicola were absent during this major event in November.

Christmas 2025: The couple is reportedly spending the holidays with Nicola’s family in Florida rather than with the Beckhams.

Origins of the Tension

The family friction reportedly began during Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. Reports suggest disagreements over Nicola’s Valentino gown, which was chosen instead of a design by Victoria, and a reportedly hijacked dance performance by Marc Anthony at the reception.

Brooklyn has allegedly considered dropping 'Beckham' from his professional name, wanting to be known as 'Brooklyn Peltz,' unless he receives an apology from Victoria. Speculation about romantic connections between Brooklyn and Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull has been dismissed by Cruz, clarifying that no such relationship existed.

Complicated Family Dynamics

Insiders suggest that Brooklyn feels “torn” between loyalty to his family and personal frustrations. He reportedly views parts of his relationship with David more like a 'business arrangement' than a traditional father-son bond. The combination of social media snubs and repeated absences from family events indicates that the Beckham family feud may be far from resolved.