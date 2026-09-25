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Who is Baranica Elangovan? The history-maker who won India's first Asian Games pole vault medal

The 29-year-old pole vaulter from Tamil Nadu made history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya by winning India’s first-ever medal in the event. She cleared 4.15m to claim bronze, sharing the medal with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

Who is Baranica Elangovan? The history-maker who won India's first Asian Games pole vault medal
Baranica becomes India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist in pole vault.
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Baranica Elangovan made history in Nagoya on Friday becoming the first Indian—man or woman—to win a pole vault medal at the Asian Games. She took home bronze in the women’s pole vault clearing 4.15 meters. She shared the podium with Polina Ivanova from Uzbekistan, who matched her mark. Both pushed for 4.25 meters but neither managed to clear that height in their three tries.

Japan’s Misaki Morota took gold after a huge personal best of 4.55 meters while China’s Chunge Niu grabbed silver at 4.50 meters.

Elangovan already holds India’s national pole vault record—she cleared 4.22 meters earlier this year at the National Indoor Athletics meet in Bhubaneswar.

Who is Baranica Elangovan?

Born on February 3, 1997, in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, Baranica worked her way up from local tracks to India’s elite pole vault scene. Her rise wasn’t exactly smooth. In 2020 she suffered a serious ACL injury on her left leg—the same leg she launches off. Surgery and a long rehab followed, keeping her sidelined for months and challenging her return.

In 2023, she decided to shift her training base from Chennai to Bhubaneswar. That move gave her access to better facilities and recovery support, letting her sharpen her technique and fight her way back to form.

Breaking records in 2026

Baranica found her groove in the 2026 season, and that breakthrough was hard to miss.

She smashed the national indoor record at the Bhubaneswar championships in March, clearing 4.22 meters. Then she upped it to 4.23 meters at the Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in May. According to the Athletics Federation of India, 4.23 meters stands as the national record.

She also finished runner-up at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships with a 4.20-meter leap.

All these strong performances put her on India’s Asian Games squad, heading into the competition with a national record and season best of 4.23 meters.

From injury to Asian Games glory

Baranica’s bronze in Nagoya isn’t just a medal—it’s proof of how far she’s come. After years battling injury and putting in hours of rehab, she returned stronger and more consistent. The switch to Bhubaneswar and a solid support team helped her bounce back.

With her Asian Games medal and India’s national women’s pole vault record to her name, Baranica Elangovan is now firmly among the best in the sport.

Also read| 'It was a great experience': Joe Root relives Sachin Tendulkar’s 2002 knock while chasing his record

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