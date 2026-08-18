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Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian shuttler beats world no.1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026, here's all you need to know about him

India’s young shuttler Ayush Shetty caused a major upset at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi to move into the Round of 32.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian shuttler beats world no.1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026, here's all you need to know about him
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India's Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in the Round of 64 at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The 21-year-old is now in the Round of 32. This was his first win over Shi Yuqi after 3 straight losses.

Who is Ayush Shetty?

Ayush Shetty hails from Sanoor, close to Karkala in Karnataka. He began playing badminton when he was 8 years old. His father got him into the sport and trained him in their backyard. To provide him with improved training, the family subsequently moved to Bengaluru. There, he practised at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy with skilled trainers. Shetty garnered attention in 2025 by being the first Indian men's singles player in 61 years to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships. He was defeated by Shi Yuqi in that final but triumphed over Olympic champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final.

That outcome demonstrated he was capable of competing with the top contenders globally. He secured his initial BWF World Tour title at the 2025 US Open by beating Brian Yang in straight sets. During the Asia Championships, he secured victories against top-10 competitors such as Li Shi Feng and Chi Yu Jen.

Also read: Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here

Career highlights so far

Previously, Shetty secured a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships held in Spokane. He clinched the Denmark Junior International title in 2021. He also made it to the finals at the Odisha Masters Super 100 in 2023, Bahrain International Challenge in 2023, and Dutch Open in 2024. The victory against World No. 1 is the highlight of his career to date. It demonstrates he is capable of competing with the top.

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