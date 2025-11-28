Who is Asha Sobhana? Smriti Mandhana's former RCB teammate becomes first female cricketer from Kerala to fetch over Rs 1 crore in WPL Auction 2026, will now play for THIS team

Asha Sobhana was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024 as she picked 17 wickets in 15 games for the Bengaluru-based franchise. However, this year, she was under the hammer. Asha Sobhana joined UP Warriroz for Rs 1.10 crore in WPL 2026.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in New Delhi on Thursday started with a bang and quickly became intense, as Asha Sobhana became the first Malayali cricketer to exceed the Rs 1-crore threshold. In a thrilling, back-and-forth bidding process, the UP Warriorz acquired the 34-year-old leg-spinner from Thiruvananthapuram for an impressive Rs 1.1 crore, marking one of the most dramatic moments of the evening.

Who is Asha Sobhana?

Asha Sobhana was born on March 16, 1991, in Trivandrum, Kerala. Shie he is an Indian cricketer who plays as a right-arm leg-break bowler and right-handed batter, making her a bowling all-rounder.

Asha Sobhana IPL career

Asha made her debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the inaugural 2023 season. The team signed her for Rs 10 lakh — a small amount for the bowler who went on to take 12 wickets and finish as the joint second-highest wicket-taker. Her memorable five-wicket haul against the UP Warriorz is still one of the most memorable performances of that year. She is the only Indian player to have taken a five-for in the WPL.

She was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024 as she picked 17 wickets in 15 games for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

The RCB contract came at the perfect moment, as she was considering retiring from the sport due to a lack of recognition after more than a decade of hard work in domestic cricket.

Asha Sobhana to play for UP Warriorz in IPL 2026

Sobhana was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore during the WPL 2026 auction. Asha became the eighth player to be signed by UP Warriorz at the mega auction on Thursday.

The UP Warriroz welcomed Asha with a heartwarming post on social media.

“She reads batters like a book and strikes when it matters. Welcome to UP Warriorz, Asha," the franchise wrote on X.

Speaking to TOI, Asha said it was a surreal moment for her. She told TOI, “I was watching the auction at my home in Thiruvananthapuram, glued to the television.”

“I got nervous during the bidding war...very happy with the result. It was against the Warriorz two seasons back that I bagged my first five-for in WPL, and now to play for them is incredible. Too many things happening at the moment,” she added.

What RCB coach said for Asha as she was aquired by UP Warriorz?

Speaking during the press conference, RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan said that they are happy for Asha for getting a new team.

"Talking about Asha first, obviously she was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024, obviously we missed her in 2025 with her injury. Personally, I'm very happy for her, she's got a good payday, someone who really deserves what she's got, knowing her on a very personal front, so I'm very happy for her," RCB coach said.