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Who is Aryaman Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's son who was once picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh now owns RCB

Aryaman Birla made his first-class debut against Odisha in November 2017 and went on to play nine matches, scoring 414 runs at an average of 27.6, with one century and one half-century.

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Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 09:07 AM IST

Who is Aryaman Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's son who was once picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh now owns RCB
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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru has a new chairman, Aryaman Birla, a former cricketer who represented Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Royals. The Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy have acquired the franchise, and Aryaman Birla is at the forefront of this new era.

Who is Aryaman Birla?

Aryaman Birla is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He is a former cricketer who played for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, sharing the dressing room with notable players like Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer.

Aryaman Birla's cricket journey

He made his first-class debut against Odisha in November 2017 and went on to play nine matches, scoring 414 runs at an average of 27.6, with one century and one half-century. He also played List A cricket, making his debut against Hyderabad in September 2018, but his career was cut short, and he hasn't played professionally since January 2019.

Aryaman's experience in cricket extends to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh in the 2018 mega auction. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to feature in a single game and was released ahead of the 2020 season.

In a candid post on Instagram, Aryaman revealed his struggles with mental health and his decision to prioritise his well-being. "I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well-being above all else. We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings," he wrote.

RCB chairman Aryaman Birla

Aryaman Birla took over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a blockbuster all-cash deal valued at USD 1.78 billion (approximately INR 16,660 crore), marking one of the most expensive franchise acquisitions in cricket history.

United Spirits Limited (USL), the existing owner of RCB in both the IPL and WPL, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. The buying group includes the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm BXPE, Bolt Ventures led by David Blitzer, and media conglomerate Times of India Group.

As the new chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Aryaman Birla will be working closely with Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairman of the Times Group, and other stakeholders to take the franchise forward. The consortium includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE, bringing together a diverse set of expertise to shape the future of RCB.

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