Did you know Arunima Sinha was thrown off a moving train by thieves for not handing over the gold chain she was wearing? Know the inspiring story of the distinguished mountaineer and a former national volleyball player.

Arunima Sinha is a well-known mountaineer and a former national volleyball player. Born in 1988 in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, Arunima has always been inclined towards sports since her childhood days. She began to pursue volleyball and even earned a place on the national team. However, Arunima's fate had other plans for her, and she met with a tragic accident at a very young age.

When Arunima faced a tragic incident

In 2011, her life took a dramatic turn when she was thrown off a moving train after she refused to hand over the gold chain she was wearing, resulting in the amputation of her left leg. However, with strong determination and willpower, she accepted her fate and moved on to make a mark in life. In 2013, she scaled Mount Everest, the highest point in the world. Two years later, she was also awarded the Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

