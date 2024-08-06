Who is Arshad Nadeem, the main challenger of Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics?

Arshad Nadeem's consistent performances have placed him in the spotlight.

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra once again grabbed the headlines on Tuesday when he stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the Paris Olympics 2024. The 26-year-old recorded the season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round. Besides him, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also made it to the finals with a commendable throw of 86.59 meters.

The 27-year-old's consistent performances have placed him in the spotlight. He will be a formidable competitor for the Golden Boy. But who is Arshad Nadeem? He is a Commonwealth Games champion javelin thrower. Nadeem is among seven athletes from Pakistan in the Paris Olympics 2024. He is eyeing a gold in javelin throw beside Neeraj Chopra. The duo will compete on Thursday, August 8. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:55 pm IST.

Born into a Punjabi Jat family in Pakistan's Punjab, he is the third-oldest among eight siblings. Nadeem made his debut at the Olympics at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021. In August 2022, he won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and became the first Pakistani athlete to do so. Nadeem also won a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a throw of 87.82m. Nadeem started competing in javelin throw events in 2015 and his journey to the Olympics has been equally inspiring.

READ | Centre slaps Rs 4.08 lakh penalty on Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath for...