Priyanka Chopra turns lethal pirate, beomes 'Bloody Mary', fights with Karl Urban in The Bluff, drops movie stills, goes viral
When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival
Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth
US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'
Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over sexual assault allegations by 'minor'
Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics
Toxic first look: Yash gives out perfect mixture of s*x and violence, introduces Raya in style, fans say 'yeh hoga asli Dhurandhar'
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches...
Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'
BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...
SPORTS
A national shooting coach has been suspended after Haryana Police booked him under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level shooter. Read here to know more.
Haryana Police have booked national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level female shooter at a hotel in Faridabad. This action came after a formal complaint lodged by the athlete's family. An FIR was officially registered on Tuesday, and an active investigation is currently underway.
Police have filed charges of sexual assault against the coach, based on a detailed complaint from the athlete’s family.
Ankush Bharadwaj, is a national pistol coach appointed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), and is among a select group of 13 experts dedicated to training India's elite shooting athletes. His responsibilities as a national-level coach included mentoring young shooters during prominent events, offering him a significant opportunity to nurture and shape talent within the sport, especially in pistol disciplines.
Authorities confirmed that the victim was a minor when the alleged offense took place. An FIR was officially recorded on Tuesday at the Women’s Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation includes gathering statements from potential witnesses and securing relevant CCTV footage.
The FIR indicates that the alleged incident took place on December 16, shortly after the athlete competed in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. According to the complaint, the coach requested the shooter to meet him in the hotel lobby in Surajkund, Faridabad, where he was staying, allegedly to review her performance.
According to the police, the athlete's family has alleged that, after initially being asked to wait in the hotel lobby, she was subsequently pressured to go to the coach’s room for what was presented as a more detailed discussion. The FIR states that inside the room, the coach allegedly sexually assaulted her, despite her resistance. The complaint also alleges that the coach threatened to sabotage her career and harm her family if she reported the incident. After the incident, the athlete reportedly left the hotel in a state of distress and later informed her family about what had happened.
Faridabad Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that efforts are being made to corroborate the allegations with documentary and electronic evidence. CCTV footage from the hotel has been sought as a priority.
“Looking at the seriousness of the case, we have already asked the hotel administration to immediately share all CCTV footage from the day of the incident,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police.
Meanwhile, the NRAI has suspended Bharadwaj from all coaching roles until the investigation is completed, and the federation’s secretary general has indicated that no new assignments would be given to him until the inquiries are concluded.