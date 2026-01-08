Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over sexual assault allegations by 'minor'

A national shooting coach has been suspended after Haryana Police booked him under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level shooter. Read here to know more.

Haryana Police have booked national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level female shooter at a hotel in Faridabad. This action came after a formal complaint lodged by the athlete's family. An FIR was officially registered on Tuesday, and an active investigation is currently underway.

Police have filed charges of sexual assault against the coach, based on a detailed complaint from the athlete’s family.

Who is Ankush Bharadwaj?

Ankush Bharadwaj, is a national pistol coach appointed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), and is among a select group of 13 experts dedicated to training India's elite shooting athletes. His responsibilities as a national-level coach included mentoring young shooters during prominent events, offering him a significant opportunity to nurture and shape talent within the sport, especially in pistol disciplines.

What are the charges against Ankush Bharadwaj?

Authorities confirmed that the victim was a minor when the alleged offense took place. An FIR was officially recorded on Tuesday at the Women’s Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation includes gathering statements from potential witnesses and securing relevant CCTV footage.

What does the FIR allege?

The FIR indicates that the alleged incident took place on December 16, shortly after the athlete competed in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. According to the complaint, the coach requested the shooter to meet him in the hotel lobby in Surajkund, Faridabad, where he was staying, allegedly to review her performance.

According to the police, the athlete's family has alleged that, after initially being asked to wait in the hotel lobby, she was subsequently pressured to go to the coach’s room for what was presented as a more detailed discussion. The FIR states that inside the room, the coach allegedly sexually assaulted her, despite her resistance. The complaint also alleges that the coach threatened to sabotage her career and harm her family if she reported the incident. After the incident, the athlete reportedly left the hotel in a state of distress and later informed her family about what had happened.

Police investigation

Faridabad Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that efforts are being made to corroborate the allegations with documentary and electronic evidence. CCTV footage from the hotel has been sought as a priority.

“Looking at the seriousness of the case, we have already asked the hotel administration to immediately share all CCTV footage from the day of the incident,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police.

Meanwhile, the NRAI has suspended Bharadwaj from all coaching roles until the investigation is completed, and the federation’s secretary general has indicated that no new assignments would be given to him until the inquiries are concluded.