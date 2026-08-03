Who is Ankur Bhattacharjee? 19-year-old West Bengal paddler who won gold at Commonwealth TT 2026 in New Delhi

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade won men's and women's singles gold for India at Commonwealth TT 2026 in New Delhi. India also took mixed doubles gold.

India ended the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 on a high at home. Ankur Bhattacharjee won the men's singles title and Yashaswini Ghorpade won the women's singles title in New Delhi. The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as the chief guest. Medals were given to all winners.

Who is Ankur Bhattacharjee?

West Bengal-born Ankur Bhattacharjee is an Indian table tennis player. He has competed internationally for India and practices at the Ultimate Table Tennis Academy. He is renowned for his powerful backhand and aggressive style. Ankur has competed for India in World Championships and WTT competitions and won several national medals before Commonwealth TT 2026. One of his greatest career victories to date was his victory over Payas Jain in the Commonwealth singles final in New Delhi.

Thrilling men's final, dominant women's final

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Payas Jain faced off in the all-Indian men's singles final. The entire seven games were played. Ankur won the first game 11-8. Payas recovered to take a 2-1 lead. Ankur's 11-8 tied the score at 2-2. Payas won game five, 11-4. Ankur subsequently secured gold by winning games six and seven, 11-4 and 11-9, respectively. It was a one-sided women's singles final. Sreeja Akula was defeated 4-1 by Yashaswini Ghorpade, who also won 11-6, 11-1, lost 8-11 and finished with 11-7, 13-11.

Also read: Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

India secured a silver medal in men's doubles, with Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar losing to Malaysia's Shen Qi Wong and Javen Choong (11-9, 12-10, 11-7). In women's doubles, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das triumphed over Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1. Additionally, India claimed gold in mixed doubles as Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha defeated Malaysia's Ai Xin Tee and Richard Rui Zhe Yap 3-2 after trailing 2-1.