SPORTS

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident

Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager Anjum Saeed was offloaded in Brazil following a smoking incident aboard a flight. The episode sparked controversy around team conduct, aviation rules, and Pakistan hockey’s off-field challenges during an overseas assignment.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
Anjum Saeed, the manager of the Pakistan national hockey team and a former Olympian, has become the center of a major controversy after being offloaded from an international flight for smoking on board. The incident occurred at Rio de Janeiro airport while the aircraft was stationary for refueling, a time when aviation safety protocols are at their most stringent.

Saeed was traveling with the senior Pakistan squad on their return journey from Argentina, where the team had been competing in the FIH Pro League. Reports indicate that during a transit stop in Brazil, Saeed was caught smoking inside the aircraft.

International aviation regulations categorically forbid smoking on aircraft, especially during refueling operations, because of the significant danger of fire or explosion. According to sources within the airline, the situation escalated when Saeed and an unidentified player allegedly entered into a heated argument with airline staff after being confronted. Consequently, both individuals were barred from re-boarding the flight to Dubai, while the rest of the squad continued their journey.

Career and Legacy

Prior to this controversy, Anjum Saeed was mainly recognized for his illustrious career as a defender and midfielder for the Pakistan national team. His career achievements encompass:

1990 Asian Games: Member of the gold-medal-winning team that triumphed over India in the final.

1992 Barcelona Olympics: Helped Pakistan secure a bronze medal.

1994 World Cup: A key member of the squad that lifted the trophy in Sydney.

1994 Champions Trophy: Part of the championship-winning team.

His appointment as manager was intended to provide veteran leadership to a side making its debut in the elite FIH Pro League.

Contradictory claims

Upon returning to Pakistan separately later in the week, Saeed categorically denied the allegations. He claimed his absence from the team flight was due to "personal work in Dubai" and suggested that rivals unhappy with his appointment were spreading false news.

However, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has expressed skepticism regarding this explanation. A senior official stated that the board had already gathered preliminary information confirming the offloading incident and safety violation.

Official response

The PSB has described the event as a "serious matter" that reflects poorly on the reputation of Pakistan sports. They have formally requested the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to launch an independent inquiry into the conduct of the manager and the player involved.

The controversy marks a somber conclusion to a difficult tour for the Pakistan team, who struggled on the field, losing all four matches of their first leg in the Pro League against the Netherlands and Argentina.

