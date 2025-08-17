Meet India's fastest man who broke national records in both 100m, 200m races, he is from this small village in...

At 22, Animesh Kujur is India's fastest man, as he broke the national record in the men's 100m as he clocked 10.18 seconds. A tribal youth from Ambikapur district in northern Chhattisgarh, Kujur is India's pride in athletics.

At 22, Animesh Kujur is India's fastest man who shattered insurmountable barriers and achieved the impossible through unwavering determination. Animesh became India’s fastest sprinter as he broke the national record in the men's 100m as he clocked 10.18 seconds to win Final B at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting 2025 athletics on July 5. While competing at the Municipal Stadium of Vari K Baglatzis, Greece, Animesh Kujur finished ahead of Greek runner Sotirios Garagganis (10.23) and Finland's Samuli Samuelsson (10.28) in Final B.

However, Animesh Kujur finished third behind South Africa's Benjamin Richardson (10.01) and Oman's Ali Anwar Al-Balushi (10.12), as per Olympics.com. Animesh Kujur's timing in Vari shaved 0.02 seconds off the previous national record - Gurindervir Singh's 10.20 from the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru made in March. It was also 0.9 seconds better than his previous personal best in the 100m - 10.27s.

Who is Animesh Kujur ?

Animesh Kujur is a tribal youth from Ambikapur district in northern Chhattisgarh. He was born in Ghuitagar village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh and is a star Indian athlete. His father had a transferable job which helped Animesh in adapting to changing environments. He switched many schools and the first one being Wadner Mission Higher Secondary School in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh. Here, he completed till his fifth class and moved to Kanker, where he continued the rest of his schooling at St. Michael’s School. He is the eldest child of Amrit Kujur and Reena Kujur, with a younger brother named Aniket Kujur.

Animesh Kujur’s achievements

He already holds the men's 200m Indian national record of 20.32 seconds, which earned him a bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, the Republic of Korea, earlier this year. Kujur participated in the Diamond League in Monaco, competing in the U23 200m event and finishing fourth with a timing of 20.55 seconds.

Kujur was also a part of the national record-setting Indian men's 4x100m quartet, alongside Gurindervir, Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain, at the National Relay Carnival 2025. They clocked 38.69 in Chandigarh. In the 100m men's Final A, Indian athlete Lalu Bhoi finished fourth with a wind-assisted 10.42, followed by Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati with 10.47.

Animesh Kujur also ran in the men's 200m race in Greece and logged a modest 20.73 to finish seventh. Manikanta Hoblidhar crossed the finish line in 21.28 to finish in 11th position. Animesh Kujur, Lalu Bhoi, Jayaram Dondapati and Gurindervir Singh also teamed up for the men's 4x100m relay event in Greece and clocked 39.99 seconds to finish behind Turkiye, according to Olympics.com.

Moumita Mondal, meanwhile, logged a new personal best of 13.24 to win the women's 100m hurdles event at the Vari meet. Jyothi Yarraji holds the national record in the event with a time of 12.78.





(With inputs from ANI)