Who is Anahat Singh? Meet India’s first World Junior Squash Champion who ended Egypt's 15-year reign to create history

This historic win marks yet another major milestone in Anahat’s fast-rising career and further cements India’s growing presence in global squash.

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships. The 18-year-old beat Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in the girls’ singles final at the 2026 edition held in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. Her victory also brought an end to Egypt’s 13-year dominance in the tournament.

This historic win marks yet another major milestone in Anahat’s fast-rising career and further cements India’s growing presence in global squash.

Anahat Singh creates history

As the top seed, Anahat delivered a calm and composed performance in the final to defeat Ruqayya Salem and claim the coveted junior world title. The victory also brought an end to Egypt’s 13-year dominance in the girls’ event, ranking among the greatest achievements in Indian squash history.

With this title, Anahat became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships, going past all previous Indian finishes in the event. Her triumph is being called a landmark moment for squash in India.

She then overcame Egypt's Habiba Rizk 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9) in the quarterfinals before defeating another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the semifinals, according to Olympics.com.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Born in 2008, Anahat hails from a sporting family. Her father Gursharan Singh and mother Tani Vadehra were both field hockey players, while her uncle played tennis. She first picked up badminton, inspired by PV Sindhu’s achievements. But it was squash that eventually became her true calling.

What began as a casual switch to squash soon turned serious after a few tournaments, and she chose to pursue it professionally. At just 14, Anahat made headlines by becoming the youngest Indian athlete to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Anahat Singh's career

The 18-year-oldh has already built an impressive résumé that includes:

Gold medal at the 2025 Squash World Cup

Multiple Asian Championship gold medals

PSA Young Player of the Year (2025)

Challenger Player of the Year (2025)

Career-high world ranking of No. 19 in February 2026

Already regarded as one of India’s most promising athletes, Anahat has had a breakout year. She broke into the world’s top 20, picked up several PSA titles, and now adds the junior world championship to a resume that already includes Asian Games medals and a string of senior-level results.

With this historic win, Anahat hasn’t just rewritten Indian squash history — she’s also established herself as one of the sport’s brightest young talents globally. The victory has raised expectations for even bigger success when squash debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.