Who is Amita Mucchal? Palash Mucchal’s mother reveals REAL reason why wedding with Smriti Mandhan got postponed

Musician Palash Mucchal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s lives have been going through turmoil. There have been speculations around the postponement of their wedding. Amid this, his mother has made big revelation related to their scheduled wedding.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Who is Amita Mucchal? Palash Mucchal’s mother reveals REAL reason why wedding with Smriti Mandhan got postponed
Amita said that Palash first decided not to tie the knot until Smriti's father gets well
Musician Palash Mucchal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s lives have been going through turmoil ever since their wedding was postponed. Amid this, there were allegations that Palash was having an affair, which was one of the reasons for the wedding postponement. 

Who is Palash Mucchal’s mother? 

Palash Mucchal’s mother, Amita Mucchal, is a homemaker who manages her home and family. She is very supportive of the careers of both her children, son Palash Mucchal, a musician and daughter, Palak Mucchal, Bollywood singer. Talking about the wedding, Amita revealed the real reason behind Palash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponement.  

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amita said that Palash first decided not to tie the knot until Smriti's father gets well. “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better).” 

Who is Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal? 

Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the women’s team of the Indian cricket which recently won the World Cup. Palash Muchhal is an Indian music composer and filmmaker, who made his debut in the film industry with the film Dishkiyaoon, starring Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. His songs like Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath Returns, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui from Dishkiyaoon, What The Fark from Amit Sahni Ki List, and Musafir are among his biggest hits. 

He is the brother of Palak Mucchal, Bollywood’s renowned playback singer.  

