Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

HomeSports

Sports

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Aman Sehrawat bagged a bronze medal in the men's 57kg wrestling at Paris Olympics on Friday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:55 PM IST

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024
Aman Sehrawat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal for his country by defeating Darian Toi Cruz from Puerto Rico with a score of 13-5 in the 57kg wrestling event on Friday. Prior to this match, Aman showcased his skills with two impressive victories before facing a tough opponent in the semifinals, Rei Higuchi of Japan. Aman's journey began with a victory over Vladimir Egorov, followed by a dominant performance against former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the quarterfinals.

Aman's exceptional performance in the quarterfinal bout garnered praise from fans and experts alike, as he secured eight consecutive points to achieve a 12-0 victory through technical superiority. Despite facing a challenging opponent in the semifinals, Aman's determination and skill were evident throughout the competition. His bronze medal win adds to his country's tally and showcases his talent as a formidable wrestler on the international stage.

Who is Aman Sehrawat? 

Born on July 16, 2003, Aman Sehrawat is a native of Birohar, a quaint village nestled in Haryana's Jhajjar district. From a young age, Sehrawat displayed a deep passion for mud wrestling.

Birohar, much like other villages in the area, faces challenges in accessing basic necessities. As reported by Hindustan Times, the village grapples with severe power shortages, with electricity available for only a few hours each day. Additionally, the local canal water is unsuitable for consumption due to its high salt content, compelling villagers to trek approximately 500 meters to tube wells for clean drinking water.

At the age of 10, Sehrawat drew inspiration from Sushil Kumar's bronze medal win at the 2008 Beijing Games and transitioned his focus to wrestling. He joined the renowned Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, a training ground for numerous accomplished wrestlers.

Tragedy struck Sehrawat at a young age when both of his parents passed away by the time he was 11. His mother succumbed to mental health struggles, followed shortly by his father, who had previously worked as a tractor mechanic before turning to farming.

Following the loss of his parents, Sehrawat and his younger sister Puja found refuge with their uncle, Sudhir Sehrawat. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudhir Sehrawat revealed that his nephew battled depression after his mother's passing and even contemplated substance abuse. However, Sehrawat's life took a positive turn when he commenced training at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Career achievements

Aman Sehrawat's meteoric rise to fame began in 2019 when he clinched the gold medal at the Asian Cadet Championships. Building on this success, he went on to secure his first National Championships title two years later. However, it was in 2022 that Sehrawat truly etched his name in the annals of Indian wrestling history by becoming the first Indian to claim gold at the U-23 World Championships. Not content with just one milestone, he also added a bronze medal at the Asian Games to his growing list of achievements.

The following year saw Sehrawat continue his winning streak with a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. His dominance in the sport was further solidified with another gold medal at the prestigious Zagreb Open wrestling tournament in 2024.

Sehrawat's journey to the 2024 Olympics was not without its challenges. Competing in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Istanbul, he fought tooth and nail to secure a coveted spot for India in the Games. In a surprising turn of events, Sehrawat was chosen by the Wrestling Federation of India over Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, making him the sole male wrestler from India to qualify for the Olympics.

Also read| Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement