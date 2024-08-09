Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Aman Sehrawat bagged a bronze medal in the men's 57kg wrestling at Paris Olympics on Friday.

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal for his country by defeating Darian Toi Cruz from Puerto Rico with a score of 13-5 in the 57kg wrestling event on Friday. Prior to this match, Aman showcased his skills with two impressive victories before facing a tough opponent in the semifinals, Rei Higuchi of Japan. Aman's journey began with a victory over Vladimir Egorov, followed by a dominant performance against former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the quarterfinals.

Aman's exceptional performance in the quarterfinal bout garnered praise from fans and experts alike, as he secured eight consecutive points to achieve a 12-0 victory through technical superiority. Despite facing a challenging opponent in the semifinals, Aman's determination and skill were evident throughout the competition. His bronze medal win adds to his country's tally and showcases his talent as a formidable wrestler on the international stage.

Who is Aman Sehrawat?

Born on July 16, 2003, Aman Sehrawat is a native of Birohar, a quaint village nestled in Haryana's Jhajjar district. From a young age, Sehrawat displayed a deep passion for mud wrestling.

Birohar, much like other villages in the area, faces challenges in accessing basic necessities. As reported by Hindustan Times, the village grapples with severe power shortages, with electricity available for only a few hours each day. Additionally, the local canal water is unsuitable for consumption due to its high salt content, compelling villagers to trek approximately 500 meters to tube wells for clean drinking water.

At the age of 10, Sehrawat drew inspiration from Sushil Kumar's bronze medal win at the 2008 Beijing Games and transitioned his focus to wrestling. He joined the renowned Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, a training ground for numerous accomplished wrestlers.

Tragedy struck Sehrawat at a young age when both of his parents passed away by the time he was 11. His mother succumbed to mental health struggles, followed shortly by his father, who had previously worked as a tractor mechanic before turning to farming.

Following the loss of his parents, Sehrawat and his younger sister Puja found refuge with their uncle, Sudhir Sehrawat. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudhir Sehrawat revealed that his nephew battled depression after his mother's passing and even contemplated substance abuse. However, Sehrawat's life took a positive turn when he commenced training at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Career achievements

Aman Sehrawat's meteoric rise to fame began in 2019 when he clinched the gold medal at the Asian Cadet Championships. Building on this success, he went on to secure his first National Championships title two years later. However, it was in 2022 that Sehrawat truly etched his name in the annals of Indian wrestling history by becoming the first Indian to claim gold at the U-23 World Championships. Not content with just one milestone, he also added a bronze medal at the Asian Games to his growing list of achievements.

The following year saw Sehrawat continue his winning streak with a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. His dominance in the sport was further solidified with another gold medal at the prestigious Zagreb Open wrestling tournament in 2024.

Sehrawat's journey to the 2024 Olympics was not without its challenges. Competing in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Istanbul, he fought tooth and nail to secure a coveted spot for India in the Games. In a surprising turn of events, Sehrawat was chosen by the Wrestling Federation of India over Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, making him the sole male wrestler from India to qualify for the Olympics.

Also read| Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event