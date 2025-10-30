Who is Alyssa Healy? Wife of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose catch missed by Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs AUS WWC semi-final

India’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur added tension to the ongoing woes in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 by dropping a major catch of her counterpart Alyssa Healy.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the semifinals between India and Australia at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The Australian captain had won the toss and chose to bat first, giving India a chance to bowl first. Renuka Thakur's bowling gave Alyssa a chance to hit the ball high and score a six; however, she hit it poorly, letting the ball go higher and giving Harmanpreet a chance for a good catch. Kaur, who was positioned at mid-off, also missed an easy catch .

Who is Alyssa Healy?

The 35-year-old Healy made her international debut in February 2010. She plays for the Australian women's national team and New South Wales in domestic cricket, and also the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL. Throughout the Women's World Cup 2025, Healy has maintained an unbeatable form by scoring consecutive hundreds against India and Bangladesh. She has till now scored 294 runs in just four innings at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 131.25. However, her most outstanding performance came against India, when she smashed 142 off 98 balls, including 21 fours and three sixes, to boost her chances of a record-breaking win.

Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc attended the India vs Australia semi-final match at the DY Patil Stadium to support his wife, Alyssa Healy and her team on Thursday. Healy married Starc in April 2016. They are one of the most celebrated power couples in the cricket world.