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Who is Afghan cricketer Allah Ghazanfar? MI star slams Pakistan for targeting hospitals, appeals to India to help

The 19-year-old batter, who will represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, expressed his shock and anger at the attack, which targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital and destroyed major portions of the 2,000-bed facility.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Who is Afghan cricketer Allah Ghazanfar? MI star slams Pakistan for targeting hospitals, appeals to India to help
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Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has issued a heartfelt appeal to the international community following a devastating airstrike on a rehabilitation center in Kabul. The strike, allegedly carried out by Pakistan, has killed at least 400 people and injured around 250, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar?

The 19-year-old batter, who will represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, expressed his shock and anger at the attack, which targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital and destroyed major portions of the 2,000-bed facility.

"The people there don't have money for treatment," Ghazanfar said in an interview with News18. "And now, they've targeted that place as well; they've martyred those people. This is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan."

Questions Pakistan the motive behind the strike

Ghazanfar questioned the motive behind the military strikes, asking, "I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this." He warned that Pakistan would face consequences if history repeats itself, saying, "Everyone knows Afghanistan's history. If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan."

A call for international support

Ghazanfar urged the international community to come together and support Afghanistan, emphasizing that India is a close friend of the country. "India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has denied allegations of carrying out the airstrike, despite Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stating that the attack hit a drug rehabilitation hospital.

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Flights to become more affordable? Government announces 60% of seats free of charge, know what's the catch
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