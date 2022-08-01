CWG 2022: Who is Achinta Sheuli, 20 year old weightlifter who won India's 3rd gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Achinta Sheuli

Achinta Sheuli lifted 143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to top the field ahead of Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who took silver with a total of 303kg, while Canada's S. Darsigny claimed bronze with a total of 298kg.

Sheuli's gold is India`s third in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the sixth medal in total, all coming in weightlifting.

Hailing from a very poor background, Anchinta Sheuli was forced to stitch and embroider to help augment his family’s income along with his brother after their father. Achinta’s father was a laborer in Howrah town in West Bengal and unfortunately passed away. Achinta had taken weightlifting inspired by his brother, who would go to a local gym and train his body. The 20-year-old has a height of 5 feet 6 inches.

Achinta Sheuli completed his schooling at a government school in West Bengal and then started focusing on weightlifting. He recently stated, “I am trying to do my best and everything is going good until now”.

In the past 2-3 years, Achinta Sheuli has established himself as one of the most talented young weightlifters in the nation. He achieved one of the first senior-level international medals at the Commonwealth Championships in the year 2018and last year, he clinched the silver medal in the World Junior Championships in the Men’s category of 73kg. By marking victory at these championships, he made the national record in the process.

Based on his recent performances, Achinta Sheuli was picked up as part of the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022 and will be making his debut at the Commonwealth Games.