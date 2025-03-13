Vaibhav Suryavanshi exhibited his cricket talent first when he played for Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and scored 400 runs in just five matches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old boy from the nondescript village of Tajpur in the Samastipur district of Bihar, shocked the world when the Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs. 1.1 crore.

Who got the money, and how was it used? How will his income be treated as he is a minor and received the money at the age of 13?

The boy at the age of asking his father to buy a bar of chocolate, handed over the cheque of the whopping amount to his farmer father, who earlier had sold his farm to fund for the training of his prodigious child.

Who got Vaibhav Suryavanshi's ILP money?

The amount of Rs 1.1 crore was deposited in his bank account. However, it is his father, who will manage the fund till Vaibhav Suryavanshi till 18.

According to the legal provisions, the money given to a minor belongs to him, but a guardian or parent typically manages the money on their behalf till he reaches the age of majority. The guardian or the parent ensures the money is used for the child's well-being and development.

Who manages Vaibhav's money?

According to the Income Tax Act 1962, any amount above Rs 1500 per year given to a minor is clubbed into the parent's income.

As per section 64(1A) of the I-T Act, the adult custodian, parent or guardian, maintains and manages the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) account until the minor beneficiary becomes a major.

However, Vaibhav shocked the world in more than one way. He raised the bar and put the cricket fraternity in awe as he set the pitch on fire by hitting 104 runs off 62 balls in his U-19 debut against Australia in Chennai in September 2023.

Vaibhav shocks world

He was just 13 years and 188 days old when he hit his maiden ton off 52 balls at Chepauk.

Earlier, at the age of just four, Vaibhav impressed his father, who took him to a cricket academy in nearby Samastipur.

Former Ranji player Manish Ojha took Vaibhav under his wings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi exhibited his cricket talent first when he played for Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and scored 400 runs in just five matches.

In the next stage, he was selected for the India B U-19 team for an Under-19 quadrangular series in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh in November 2023.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 41 against England, he was out for a zero against Bangladesh and eight against India A. He earned a place in the final squad.

Ranji debut at 12!

The child prodigy made his first-class cricket debut in Bihar’s Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group B clash against Mumbai

in Patna in January 2024.

He was just 12 years and 284 days old at the time. Thus, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to make a first-class debut since 1986 and the second-youngest to ever play in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar.