Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 so far? See full list

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is heating up, with several teams already securing their places in the knockout stage. Check the updated list of qualified nations, qualification scenarios and which teams are still fighting to stay alive.

The knockout stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is starting to come together. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups make it through and they’re joined by the eight best third-place teams. That’s how we get to the new round of 32, which kicks off June 28 and runs through July 3. This is the first time we've had a round of 32, thanks to the expanded format—48 teams instead of 32.

From there, it's straightforward: round of 16, then quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place playoff, and finally the championship match on July 19.

Here’s a quick look at the key dates:

- Group stage: June 11–27

- Round of 32: June 28–July 3

- Round of 16: July 4–7

- Quarterfinals: July 9–11

- Semifinals: July 14–15

- Third-place match: July 18

- Final: July 19

Now, as of June 25, these are the teams already through to the round of 32:

Mexico (Group A)

Mexico became the first team to clinch a knockout spot after they edged out South Korea 1-0 on June 18. They began the tournament with a lively 2-0 win over South Africa.

USA (Group D)

The US grabbed their spot after a 2-0 win over Australia topped their group on June 19. Their campaign started with a convincing 4-1 win against Paraguay.

Germany (Group E)

Germany are back on track. After missing the knockout rounds in both 2018 and 2022, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 on June 20—after thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opener.

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Argentina (Group J)

Argentina secured top spot in Group J, beating Austria 2-0 on June 22. Lionel Messi scored both goals, setting a new World Cup scoring record with 18 goals. He also collected his first World Cup hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Algeria.

France (Group I)

France, one of the favorites, booked their passage with a 3-0 win over Iraq, Kylian Mbappe finding the net twice. They’d already beaten Senegal 3-1 in their opener—Mbappe again with a brace.

Norway (Group I)

Norway are back at the World Cup after 28 years and doing well—they joined France in the knockouts after beating Senegal 3-2. Their campaign opened with a comfortable 4-1 win against Iraq.

Colombia (Group K)

Colombia won 1-0 over DR Congo on June 23, which, together with a 3-1 opening win over Uzbekistan, pushed them into the round of 32.

Switzerland (Group B)

Switzerland went unbeaten in their group, claiming seven points. They sealed their progress with a 2-1 win against co-host Canada on June 24.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B but grabbed one of the best third-place spots after a 3-1 victory over Qatar.

Brazil (Group C)

Brazil cruised through with a 3-0 win over Scotland on June 24. Vinicius Junior scored twice, and Brazil topped their group with seven points and a +6 goal difference—Morocco also advances with them.

South Africa (Group A)

South Africa punched above their weight, beating South Korea 1-0 on June 24. This is their first time reaching the knockout rounds.

On the other side, some teams are already out:

Haiti (Group C)

Haiti’s return to the World Cup ended early—they lost 3-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to Scotland, making them the first team eliminated.

Turkiye (Group D)

Turkiye was sent home after losing 1-0 to Paraguay and a surprise 2-0 defeat to Australia—their first World Cup in 24 years was brief.

Tunisia (Group F)

Tunisia suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan after losing 5-1 to Sweden. Despite their rich history, they’ve never made it out of the group stage.

Jordan (Group J)

As one of four debutant teams, Jordan’s run ended after losses to Algeria and Austria.

Panama (Group L)

Panama couldn’t recover from two one-goal defeats—1-0 to both Ghana and Croatia.

Qatar (Group B)

The 2022 host nation finished last in their group with one point, eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Czechia (Group A)

Co-host Mexico ended Czechia’s hopes with a 3-1 win. Despite expectations, Czechia finished with just one point.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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