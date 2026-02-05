Where to watch Bundesliga in India: Zee secures exclusive 5-year broadcast and digital rights starting 2026-27 season

Leading Content & Technology Powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z'), has further strengthened its sports portfolio by securing the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the German Football League - Bundesliga in India for 5 years.

Leading Content & Technology Powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z'), has further strengthened its sports portfolio by securing the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the German Football League - Bundesliga in India for 5 years. The partnership marks yet another significant milestone in the Company’s ambition to build a robust football ecosystem in the Country, by bringing one of the world’s most competitive and widely followed football leagues to millions of fans in India.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, Bundesliga matches will be available exclusively on the Company’s digital platform – Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports television channels. Viewers across India will enjoy comprehensive coverage of live matches, highlights, and exclusive shoulder programming. The partnership further reinforces the Company’s growing presence in global sports, following its strategic partnership inked with FIFA.

The acquisition of Bundesliga rights significantly enhances the value proposition for Zee 5 subscribers, providing them access to one of Europe’s premier football leagues alongside a growing portfolio of premium global sporting content. With an extensive reach and strong connect with audiences across the Country, ‘Z’ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth and popularity of Bundesliga in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: “Bundesliga is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world, renowned for its passionate fan culture, world-class clubs and commitment to developing young talent. Through this partnership, viewers will have the opportunity to watch some of the biggest stars in world football, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich and many other top international talents who light up Bundesliga week after week, across the year."

"At ‘Z’, we remain committed to contributing towards the growth of football in India. Through this partnership, we aim to create a meaningful and lasting impact by supporting grassroots development, strengthening pathways for young talent and enabling fans to actively participate in the growth journey of football in India. Together with Bundesliga, we will also launch the ‘Z’ x Bundesliga Football Week, bringing grassroots football clinics and development programmes to young aspiring footballers across India, while providing access to world-class coaching expertise and international best practices.”

Speaking on the partnership, Peer Naubert, Chief Commercial Officer of Bundesliga Media, said: “We have been investing in India for many years because we believe long-term relevance is built through sustained local engagement, not broadcast reach alone. India is not simply a market for the Bundesliga; it is a country where we have consistently invested in football, in partnerships and in people. This partnership with 'Z' reflects that philosophy."

"Their outstanding reach, local expertise and multi-platform capabilities will bring the Bundesliga closer to millions of fans across India. Just as importantly, our shared commitment to grassroots football means we are investing not only in audiences, but in the long-term development of the game itself. For us, media partnerships mark the beginning of a long-term relationship, not the end of a transaction. Together with 'Z', we want to inspire the next generation of Indian footballers, strengthen local football structures and deepen the connection between India and the Bundesliga for generations of football fans.”

As part of its long-term commitment to football development in the Country, ‘Z’ had earlier announced to contribute 15% of Zee 5’s football-related subscription revenues towards identifying, training and uplifting young talent across the Country. Through this initiative, every Zee 5 football subscriber will have the opportunity to contribute towards building the future of football in India.

Bundesliga has maintained a strong presence in India over the years through youth development programmes, club activations and fan engagement initiatives. The league’s fan base in India has grown by over 50% during the last four seasons, underscoring the growing popularity of football amongst Indian audiences. Bundesliga also continues to work closely with stakeholders across the Country, to strengthen football structures, enhance technical expertise and support the development of the sport at various levels.

‘Z’ remains committed to building a diversified sports portfolio that offers premium global sporting content along with emerging sports properties to drive meaningful consumer engagement. Through strategic partnerships and investments, ‘Z’ continues to expand its footprint across sports while creating new opportunities for fans to connect with their favourite teams, players and competitions. The Bundesliga partnership marks another important step in the Company’s vision of fostering a vibrant sporting culture and accelerating the growth of football in India.

About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) is a leading Content and Technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.4 billion people across the globe, ‘Z’ brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment across languages. As a truly Indian brand with a global footprint, ‘Z’ remains committed towards enriching the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.