Where is Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem? Will he challenge Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League?

After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday (August 22).

After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday (August 22).

Neeraj, who won silver with his season-best of 89.45 metres in Paris, has participated in just one Diamond League event in Doha. He finished second in the Doha Diamond League with his remarkable throw of 88.36m.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chopra was expected to undergo surgery for his long-standing groin injury after the conclusion of Paris Olympics. However, it turns out he's postponed the treatment until the league officially ends.

Challenging Neeraj in the Lausanne Diamond League would be Olympic bronze medalalist Anderson Peters, along with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch. However, Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan won't be there to compete.

Nadeem pipped Neeraj to win the men's javelin throw gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. He ended Pakistan’s long drought for an Olympic medal with a record throw of 92.97m.

Lausanne Diamond League Entry List:

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Roderick Genki (Japan)

Lassi Etelatalo (Finland)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

Andrian Mardare (Moldova)

Edis Matusevius (Lithuania)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Julian Weber (Germany)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Live streaming details

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will participate in the Lausanne meet of the Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

What time will Neeraj Chopra start in the javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League?

It will start at 12:22 AM IST on August 23.

Fans can catch the live action of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event on the JioCinema app and website.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.