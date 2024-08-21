Where is Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem? Will he challenge Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

HomeSports

Sports

Where is Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem? Will he challenge Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League?

After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday (August 22).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:34 AM IST

Where is Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem? Will he challenge Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday (August 22).

Neeraj, who won silver with his season-best of 89.45 metres in Paris, has participated in just one Diamond League event in Doha. He finished second in the Doha Diamond League with his remarkable throw of 88.36m.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chopra was expected to undergo surgery for his long-standing groin injury after the conclusion of Paris Olympics. However, it turns out he's postponed the treatment until the league officially ends.

Challenging Neeraj in the Lausanne Diamond League would be Olympic bronze medalalist Anderson Peters, along with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch. However, Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan won't be there to compete.

Nadeem pipped Neeraj to win the men's javelin throw gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. He ended Pakistan’s long drought for an Olympic medal with a record throw of 92.97m.

Lausanne Diamond League Entry List:

Neeraj Chopra (India)
Roderick Genki (Japan)
Lassi Etelatalo (Finland)
Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
Andrian Mardare (Moldova)
Edis Matusevius (Lithuania)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Julius Yego (Kenya)

Live streaming details 

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will participate in the Lausanne meet of the Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

What time will Neeraj Chopra start in the javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League?

It will start at 12:22 AM IST on August 23.

Fans can catch the live action of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event on the JioCinema app and website.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement