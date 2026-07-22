Where did Lionel Messi go instead of returning to Argentina after the World Cup final?

Lionel Messi's absence from Argentina's World Cup homecoming left fans surprised as the rest of the squad received a grand welcome. Know the real reason why the captain was missing.

After Argentina lost to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, the 2022 champions returned to their homeland and received a grand welcome at the airport as fans gathered in thousands outside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) office to show their support. However, the team's captain, Lionel Messi, was missing from the scene as he did not arrive with the rest of the squad, leaving fans curious about his absence.

Why did Messi not travel with team to Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026?

The AFA had earlier announced that several team members would not be travelling back to Argentina after the World Cup, and Messi was one of them. Messi is set to play for Inter Miami in the upcoming Major League Soccer, and it was reported that he decided to stay back in the United States for preparations.

But Messi did come back to his home country in a private jet and is expected to join the Inter Miami squad later in the last week of July or in early August.

Argentina team members who returned to their homeland include Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Otamendi, Emiliano Martinez, Thiago Almada, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Valentin Barco, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Juan Musso, Cristian Medina, Marcos Senesi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Otamendi.

These team members travelled in an open bus under tight security to the Lionel Andres Messi Training Center, where fans in huge numbers lined the streets with flags, jerseys and chants. Later, the team was also welcomed by Argentine Football Association officials.

For those unversed, Argentina failed to defend its title as La Roja clinched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in New York after substitute Forren Torres scored the winner. Messi, though, remained the second-highest goalscorer in the tournament.