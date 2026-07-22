FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience

'I couldn't breathe': Sumeet Sachdev reveals near-death experience

'Owe students more than outrage': Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'shamelessly exploiting students'

'Owe students more than outrage': Dharmendra Pradhan on CJP protest

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date; How it affects Indian students?

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Where did Lionel Messi go instead of returning to Argentina after the World Cup final?

Lionel Messi's absence from Argentina's World Cup homecoming left fans surprised as the rest of the squad received a grand welcome. Know the real reason why the captain was missing.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 07:29 AM IST

Where did Lionel Messi go instead of returning to Argentina after the World Cup final?
Messi scored eight goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Argentina lost to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, the 2022 champions returned to their homeland and received a grand welcome at the airport as fans gathered in thousands outside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) office to show their support. However, the team's captain, Lionel Messi, was missing from the scene as he did not arrive with the rest of the squad, leaving fans curious about his absence.

 

Why did Messi not travel with team to Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026?

 

The AFA had earlier announced that several team members would not be travelling back to Argentina after the World Cup, and Messi was one of them. Messi is set to play for Inter Miami in the upcoming Major League Soccer, and it was reported that he decided to stay back in the United States for preparations.

 

But Messi did come back to his home country in a private jet and is expected to join the Inter Miami squad later in the last week of July or in early August.

 

Argentina team members who returned to their homeland include Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Otamendi, Emiliano Martinez, Thiago Almada, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Valentin Barco, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Juan Musso, Cristian Medina, Marcos Senesi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Otamendi.

 

These team members travelled in an open bus under tight security to the Lionel Andres Messi Training Center, where fans in huge numbers lined the streets with flags, jerseys and chants. Later, the team was also welcomed by Argentine Football Association officials.

 

For those unversed, Argentina failed to defend its title as La Roja clinched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in New York after substitute Forren Torres scored the winner. Messi, though, remained the second-highest goalscorer in the tournament.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan seeks USD 10 billion currency aid from US in wake of Iran mediation role
Pakistan seeks USD 10 billion currency aid from US in wake of Iran mediation rol
Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'exploiting students as political tools' over NEET protest
Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'exploiting students'
'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience
'I couldn't breathe': Sumeet Sachdev reveals near-death experience
Trump claims Iran 'desperately' wants to talk; Tehran remains defiant
Trump claims Iran 'desperately' wants to talk; Tehran remains defiant
Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series
Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement