Diamond League Monaco 2022: Where and when to watch Murali Sreeshankar in action in India and all you need to know

Murali Sreeshankar to take place on Monaco Diamond League 2022

After winning hearts and the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be back in action at the Monaco Diamond League 2022.

This will be the 23-year-old's first taste of the Diamond League in 2022. He was slated to compete in Stockholm leg in June but had to pull out due to his visa processing for the world athletics championships in Oregon, USA.

In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sreeshankar had won the silver medal with an 8.08m effort. He was tied with Bahamas' LaQuan Nairn, however, the latter took the gold medal as he had a better second-best jump.

Talking about the Monaco Diamond League 2022, Sreeshankar will be eyeing to improve his effort in order to be in the top three as competing will be reigning Olympic long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Cuba's Maykel Masso, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Frenchman Erwan Konate, the two-time world U20 champion and rising star Mattia Furlani of Italy will also be in the fray at Monaco.

All you need to know about Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022:

Where will the Monaco Diamond League 2022 take place?

The Monaco Diamond League 2022 will take place at the Stade Louis II stadium in the Fontvieille district of Monaco.

When will the Monaco Diamond League 2022 begin?

The Monaco Diamond League 2022 will begin on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday).

When will Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 take place?

Murali Sreeshankar is scheduled to take the field in the men's long jump on Wednesday, August 10.

Where can fans watch Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 event?

Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 will start at 10:00 PM IST onwards.

Where will Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 be telecasted?

Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

Where will Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 be live streamed?

Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at Monaco Diamond League 2022 will be live streamed of Monaco Diamond League and will be on Voot Select.