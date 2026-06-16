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When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury setback

Brazil are anxiously awaiting Neymar's return after the star forward suffered a calf injury during preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. With recovery timelines becoming clearer, fans are eager to know whether the Selecao talisman will be fit in time for crucial group-stage fixtures.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury setback
Neymar Jr (File Photo)
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Brazil will probably have to keep waiting for Neymar’s return to the squad, at least through the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 34-year-old just had new tests on his injured right calf and the outlook isn't great—he’s likely to stay on the sidelines for now.

At first, there was a sense of hope in the Brazilian camp. People close to the team thought Neymar could rejoin the squad in Morristown, New Jersey and start training with everyone soon. But that optimism faded when Neymar headed back for further tests instead. The Brazilian Football Federation hasn’t shared any official update about his condition yet, keeping fans and the media guessing. Some outlets in Brazil are even reporting that Neymar could sit out the entire group stage with the team's medical staff determined not to take any chances and risk a setback.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

It’s clear that Brazil is focused on the knockout rounds and they want Neymar fully fit for those crucial matches. The coaching and medical staff are handling his recovery with a lot of care, especially after he picked up that grade-two calf injury playing for Santos back on May 17. He hasn’t been involved in full training with the squad—his time is spent between the gym and rehabilitation sessions. Neymar will only step on the pitch with his teammates once the medics give him the green light and he’s completely pain-free.

Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti opened up about the situation as he said, “Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience. He could represent an example for the younger players on the team.”

This conservative approach means Brazil will face Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday and close the group stage against Scotland on June 24 likely without Neymar. His absence has sparked plenty of debate. When Brazil drew 1-1 recently fans saw just how much they missed their playmaker’s flair. The team struggled to break down the opposition and had to settle for a draw grabbing only a single point from the match. For now, Neymar’s return remains a waiting game, and Brazil’s hopes for a strong run in the World Cup depend on getting their star back when it matters most.

Also read| Who is Vozinha? Meet Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper who stunned Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026

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