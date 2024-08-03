When will Neeraj Chopra compete in Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Following his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj is expected to replicate his success in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion in javelin throwing, is India's top contender for a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the Indian team already securing three medals, courtesy of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, there is a great deal of anticipation for Chopra to bring home another gold. Following his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj is expected to replicate his success in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra, boasting a personal best of 89.94m, showcased a remarkable return to form by clinching the gold medal at the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18, achieving a throw of 85.97m. Despite his impressive victory, Chopra decided to withdraw from the Paris Diamond League scheduled for July 7, clarifying that the event was not included in his competition calendar for the year.

Chopra's main competitors in upcoming events include Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch, who previously bested him in the Doha Diamond League, along with Germany's Julian Weber and former world champion Anderson Peters.

When will Neeraj Chopra compete at Paris Olympics 2024?

India's star athlete, Neeraj Chopra, will proudly represent his country in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 6. The Group A qualification round is scheduled to commence at 1:50 PM, followed by Group B at 3:20 PM on the same day.

Should Neeraj successfully progress from the qualification round, he will have the opportunity to compete in the final on August 8, with the event set to begin at 11:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in Paris Olympics 2024 will be LIVE on Sports18 network in India.

How to watch livestreaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for livestreaming on Jio Cinema website and app.

