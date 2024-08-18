When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeSports

Sports

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

Chopra is honing his skills in Magglingen, Switzerland, under the expert supervision of his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, who came close to securing a second gold medal at the Games, has officially announced his comeback to the competitive arena. He is set to participate in the prestigious Lausanne Diamond League, commencing on August 22.

Presently, Chopra is honing his skills in Magglingen, Switzerland, under the expert supervision of his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

Neeraj Chopra, the sole Indian javelin thrower to secure an Olympic gold medal, commenced his journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics with an impressive season-best throw of 89.34m. Despite his valiant efforts, he was unable to surpass Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who made history for Pakistan by achieving a record-breaking throw of 92.97m on his second attempt.

Nadeem's remarkable performance not only secured him the gold medal but also shattered the Games record, solidifying Pakistan's presence on the Olympic stage. The night belonged to Nadeem as no other competitor managed to surpass the 90m mark.  

"Nadeem is a very hardworking player and (I have) competed against him always full of positivity. That day too I was quite sure that we would have a good fight," said Chopra during interaction with media.

"After he made an Olympic record on his second attempt, it created pressure on everyone; but since I had competed with him previously, I was quite sure that I will break his record after my second attempt, which was close to 90m (89.54m), but somehow my body didn't allow."

"It is never easy to perform in the Olympics, especially when you are defending your medal...From there (second throw), I knew that I can breach the Olympic record but somehow I was not able to do as my body didn't allow. I am happy that I won a silver medal for the country; but I will work on the things that are needed to recover well," added Chopra.

When inquired about his upcoming event, Chopra revealed, "I have made the decision to compete in the Lausanne Diamond League, commencing on August 22nd."

Also read| 'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement