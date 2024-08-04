When will Mirabai Chanu compete in weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Mirabai Chanu, the silver medallist from the last Olympics, made a stunning recovery to get fit before the Paris Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu, a weightlifter from India, has gained global recognition for her remarkable accomplishments in the 48 kg and 49 kg weight categories. Born on August 8, 1994, in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu has emerged as a symbol of tenacity and fortitude in Indian sports.

The silver medallist from the previous Olympics, Mirabai Chanu, miraculously recovered to be fit for the Olympics in Paris. She has a history of making incredible comebacks, although she enters the tournament having missed several events due to injuries. On August 7, Chanu is scheduled to participate in the 49 KG category.

She confronted considerable uncertainty following her terrifying hip joint injury sustained during the September 2023 Asian Games. She had been told to take a five-month break, but there were still a lot of qualification events left.

She persevered, though, and will soon travel to Paris to compete in her third Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro in 2016, she made her Olympic debut with a lackluster showing. but made a great comeback and won a silver medal in Tokyo.

In the meanwhile, she won gold in Anaheim, California, in 2017 to become the first Indian to win a World Championship championship in 22 years. She established a world record in the clean and jerk lift category, lifting 119 kg, at the 2020 Asian Championships in China.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Chanu won the gold medal with a combined lift of 201 kg, setting a personal best in the snatch event at 88 kg.

Mirabai Chanu is committed to her training and competition, and she hopes to achieve further success in the future World Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Her life narrative solidified her reputation as one of India's most renowned athletes and served as an example of the strength of perseverance and hard work.

Where to watch Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event in Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event in Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for livestreaming on Sports18 network in India, Jio Cinema website and app.