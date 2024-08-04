When will Mirabai Chanu compete in weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Twitter
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

When will Mirabai Chanu compete in weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Mirabai Chanu, the silver medallist from the last Olympics, made a stunning recovery to get fit before the Paris Olympics.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 01:41 PM IST

When will Mirabai Chanu compete in weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India
Mirabai Chanu, a weightlifter from India, has gained global recognition for her remarkable accomplishments in the 48 kg and 49 kg weight categories. Born on August 8, 1994, in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu has emerged as a symbol of tenacity and fortitude in Indian sports.

The silver medallist from the previous Olympics, Mirabai Chanu, miraculously recovered to be fit for the Olympics in Paris. She has a history of making incredible comebacks, although she enters the tournament having missed several events due to injuries. On August 7, Chanu is scheduled to participate in the 49 KG category.

She confronted considerable uncertainty following her terrifying hip joint injury sustained during the September 2023 Asian Games. She had been told to take a five-month break, but there were still a lot of qualification events left.

She persevered, though, and will soon travel to Paris to compete in her third Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro in 2016, she made her Olympic debut with a lackluster showing. but made a great comeback and won a silver medal in Tokyo.

In the meanwhile, she won gold in Anaheim, California, in 2017 to become the first Indian to win a World Championship championship in 22 years. She established a world record in the clean and jerk lift category, lifting 119 kg, at the 2020 Asian Championships in China.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Chanu won the gold medal with a combined lift of 201 kg, setting a personal best in the snatch event at 88 kg.

Mirabai Chanu is committed to her training and competition, and she hopes to achieve further success in the future World Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Her life narrative solidified her reputation as one of India's most renowned athletes and served as an example of the strength of perseverance and hard work.

Where to watch Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event in Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? 

Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event in Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for livestreaming on Sports18 network in India, Jio Cinema website and app.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
