When will Lakshya Sen compete for bronze medal in badminton at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Lakshya Sen lost a hard-fought semi-final to world number 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight games.

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen was defeated by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. Despite this loss, Sen will have the opportunity to compete in the bronze playoff.

The 22-year-old athlete from Almora, who won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, unfortunately lost to the two-time world champion Axelsen after squandering a three-point lead in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second, resulting in a 20-22 14-21 defeat in a 54-minute semifinal match.

Sen will now have another chance to make history as the first Indian male badminton player to win an Olympic medal when he faces Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff. It is worth noting that India has never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton, with PV Sindhu claiming silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in the London Games.

When will Lakshya Sen compete at Paris Olympics 2024?

Lashya Sen will take on Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia for the bronze medal. This contest will take on Monday, August 5. The start time for the match is 6pm IST.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen bronze medal match in Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

Lakshya Sen bronze medal match in Paris Olympics 2024 will be LIVE on Sports18 network in India.

How to watch livestreaming of Lakshya Sen bronze medal match in Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Lakshya Sen bronze medal match in Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for livestreaming on Jio Cinema website and app.

